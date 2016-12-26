Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on Dec. 27

Celebrate fourth night of Hanukkah in garden
Join Rabbi Avi Peret from Temple Emanu-El by the Sea, a Conservative Jewish congregation based at 65th Avenue North and Kings Highway in Myrtle Beach, for the Menorah lighting on this fourth night of Hanukkah. Details at 843-449-5552 or www.mbsynagogue.org.
Details: 5:30 p.m. in Myrtle Beach’s Valor Memorial Garden, at The Market Common.
Drive-through displays continue shining
▪ “Conway Celebration of Lights,” 5:30-9 p.m. daily through Thursday and on Sunday, and 5:30-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday, at Marina Drive and Ash Pond Road in downtown Conway, along Elm Street – use Third Avenue exit from U.S. 501 Bypass. $5 per vehicle with 1-7 passengers, $10 with 8-14 guests, $15 with 15-24, and $25 with 25 or more. 843-488-1950 or www.cityofconway.com.
▪ “The Greatest Christmas Light Show,” 5:30-9 p.m. daily through Friday – at North Myrtle Beach Park & Sports Complex, at S.C. 90 and Robert Edge Parkway. $15 per vehicle with 1-15 passengers, $30 with 16-30 guests, and $60 with 31 or more (call 843-280-5570 to schedule buses). parks.nmb.us.
‘Redneck Christmas Show’ reaches final week
The final week for “A Redneck Christmas Show” gets under way: 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, and 6 p.m. Saturday. (Also, “Motor City Musical – A Tribute to Motown,” 7 p.m. Wednesday and Friday, and 8:30 p.m. Saturday. Ticket details at 843-756-4386 (4FUN) or www.gtstheatre.com.
Details: At GTS Theatre, 1220 Port Drive, Myrtle Beach, off southbound U.S. 17 Bypass, near Jamin Leather – and also accessed from S.C. 707 via Macklen Road, near Super 8 motel.
Museum, planetarium open extra days
Two sister entities in Brunswick County are open extra days this week, daily through Saturday. Details at www.museumplanetarium.org:
▪ Museum of Coastal Carolina, 21 E. Second St., Ocean Isle Beach, N.C., 10 a.m.-3 p.m. 910-579-1016.
▪ Ingram Planetarium, 7625 High Market St., Sunset Beach, N.C., with this Sky Theater schedule: “Season of Light” at noon and 6 p.m., “Earth, Moon & Sun” 1 p.m., “Undiscovered Worlds” 2 p.m., “Seven Wonders” 3 p.m. (half-price admission for this show only), “The Sky Tonight” 4 p.m., and “Laser Holidays” 7 p.m. 910-575-0033.
Details: Museum admission and planetarium shows each are $9.50 ages 13-61, $8.50 ages 62 and older, $7.50 ages 3-12, and free ages 2 and younger.
Escape to ice skate inside Florence arena
Public ice skating, in two-hour sessions on a full-size rink, continue through Jan. 2 at the Florence Civic Center, 3300 W. Radio Drive, at Interstates 95 and 20, with this schedule: noon, and 3, 6 and 8:30 p.m. daily through Saturday; 3, 6 and 8:30 p.m. Jan. 1; and noon, and 6 and 8:30 p.m. Jan. 2. Details at 843-679-9417 and www.florenceciviccenter.com.
Details: At Florence Civic Center, 3300 W. Radio Drive, at Interstates 95 and 20. $8 ages 13 and older, $6 ages 12 and younger – and skate rental $3.
