Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on Dec. 26

Gator sanctuary open daily this week
Alligator Adventure, also home to spotted hyenas, Chilean flamingos and other wildlife, has winter hours of 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Fridays-Sundays, also Monday-Thursday this week. Details at 843-361-0789 or alligatoradventure.com.
Details: Alligator Adventure, adjacent to Barefoot Landing, on U.S. 17 in North Myrtle Beach. Winter rates, plus tax: $19.99 ages 13-61 (locals, with ID $12), $17.99 ages 62 and older, $16.99 military (with ID), $14.99 ages 4-12 ($7 locals), and free ages 3 and younger – and second-day-free pass available for return within seven days. Annual passes are $49.99 for adults and $37.99 children.
Museum of Coastal Carolina adds three days
The Museum of Coastal Carolina is open three extra days to start this week. Details at 910-579-1016 or www.museumplanetarium.org.
Details: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Saturday at Museum of Coastal Carolina, 21 E. Second St., Ocean Isle Beach, N.C. $9.50 ages 13-61, $8.50 ages 62 and older, $7.50 ages 3-12, and free ages 2 and younger.
Planetarium show schedule in final week
This Sky Theater schedule rolls for a final week, Monday-Saturday: “Season of Light” at noon and 6 p.m., “Earth, Moon & Sun” 1 p.m., “Undiscovered Worlds” 2 p.m., “Seven Wonders” 3 p.m. (half-price admission for this show only), “The Sky Tonight” 4 p.m., and “Laser Holidays” 7 p.m. Details at 910-575-0033 or www.museumplanetarium.org.
Details: At Ingram Planetarium, 7625 High Market St., Sunset Beach, N.C. Per show:$9.50 ages 13-61, $8.50 ages 62 and older, $7.50 ages 3-12, and free ages 2 and younger.
Burton begins three nights at Comedy Cabana
Mike Burton will headline through Wednesday, with Jesse Jones and Cooter Douglas opening. Details at 843-449-4242 or comedycabana.com.
Details: 8 p.m. at Comedy Cabana, 9588 N. Kings Highway, just north of Myrtle Beach, for $15 or $17.50.
Christmas shows start last stand for 2016
Prices vary for most:
▪ Dolly Parton’s “Christmas at Pirates Voyage Dinner & Show,” at Pirates Voyage, on U.S. 17, near northern junction of U.S. 17 Business in Myrtle Beach – 6 p.m. Monday-Saturday. 843-497-9700, 800-433-4401 or piratesvoyage.com.
▪ “The Carolina Opry Christmas Special – The Christmas Show of the South,” at Calvin Gilmore Theater, 8901 N. Kings Highway (U.S. 17 Business), at junction of U.S. 17, on northern tip of Myrtle Beach – 7 p.m. Monday-Jan. 1. 843-913-4000, 800-843-6779 or www.thecarolinaopry.com.
▪ At Carolina Improv Company, at Uptown Theater, by Bass Pro Shops in Myrtle Beach Mall, at U.S. 17 and S.C. 22, near Briarcliffe Acres, all at 7:30 p.m.: for adults, “Random Acts of Improv ~ presents ~ Surviving Fruitcake and Ugly Ties,” Monday, and “Talkin’ ’'Bout My Resolutions,” Wednesday , for $13.75 advance at www.carolinaimprov.com, or $15 at door; and for all ages, “Not Home for the Holidays,” Friday, for $15 ages 13 and older ($13.75 advance) and $13 ages 4-11. 843-272-4242.
▪ “The South’s Grandest Christmas Show,” at Alabama Theatre, on north end of Barefoot Landing, on U.S. 17 in North Myrtle Beach – 7:30 p.m. Monday-Friday , and 3 and 9:15 p.m. Saturday. 843-272-1111, 800-342-2262 or www.alabama-theatre.com.
▪ Legends in Concert, 2925 Hollywood Drive, Myrtle Beach, at U.S. 17 and 29th Avenue North, at Broadway at the Beach, through Dec. 31, with tributes to Nat King Cole, Bobby Darin, Dolly Parton, Elvis Presley, and the Blues Brothers – 8 p.m. Monday-Friday, and 7 and 10 p.m. Saturday. 843-238-7827, 800-960-7469 or www.legendsinconcert.com/myrtle-beach.
Also, Medieval Times Dinner & Tournament, at 2904 Fantasy Way – close to U.S. 501 and George Bishop Parkway, just west of Myrtle Beach and the Intracoastal Waterway – does not shift into a Christmas edition, but shows go year round, including 6 p.m. Monday-Friday, and Jan. 1; and 6 and 9:30 p.m. Saturday. 843-236-4635, 800-436-4386, 888-935-6878 (WE-JOUST), or www.medievaltimes.com/myrtlebeach.aspx.
Escape to ice skate inside Florence arena
Public ice skating, in two-hour sessions on a full-size rink, continue through Jan. 2 at the Florence Civic Center, 3300 W. Radio Drive, at Interstates 95 and 20, with this schedule: noon, and 3, 6 and 8:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday; 3, 6 and 8:30 p.m. Jan. 1; and noon, and 6 and 8:30 p.m. Jan. 2. Details at 843-679-9417 and www.florenceciviccenter.com.
Details: At Florence Civic Center, 3300 W. Radio Drive, at Interstates 95 and 20. $8 ages 13 and older, $6 ages 12 and younger – and skate rental $3.
