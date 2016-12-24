Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on Dec. 25

Both local state parks open daily
Both area state parks are open at 6 a.m. every day of the year, for walks, bicycling, and nature and bird watching. Details at www.southcarolinaparks.com:
▪ Myrtle Beach State Park, till 8 p.m., on U.S. 17 Business, one mile south of Farrow Parkway/South Ocean Boulevard, across from Seagate Village. 843-238-5325 or www.myrtlebeachsp.com.
▪ Huntington Beach State Park, till 6 p.m., on U.S. 17 between Murrells Inlet and Litchfield Beach, across from Brookgreen Gardens. 843-237-4440 or www.huntingtonbeachsp.com.
Entertainment outings mutilple
▪ Ripley's Aquarium, at Broadway at the Beach, on 29th Avenue in Myrtle Beach, 9 a.m.-7 p.m., also with “Festival of Trees” through Dec. 31, included with admission. Details at 843-916-0888, 800-734-8888 or www.ripleysaquarium.com.
▪ Hollywood Wax Museum Entertainment Center (Hollywood Wax Museum, Outbreak: Dread the Undead, and Hannah’s Maze of Mirrors), 1808 21st Ave. N. Ext., Myrtle Beach, at U.S. 17 Bypass, next to Broadway Grand Prix Family Race Park, noon-9 p.m. Prices vary by section; also, combination deal for all three sites: $27.99 ages 12 and older, $17.99 ages 4-11, and free ages 3 and younger. 843-444-0091 or www.hollywoodwaxmyrtlebeach.com.
▪ WonderWorks, at Broadway at the Beach, in at U.S. 17 Bypass and 21st Avenue North in Myrtle Beach, noon-7 p.m. All-access admission, plus tax: $27.99 for ages 13-59, $17.99 ages 4-12 and 60 and older, and free ages 3 and younger; and the price includes a game of laser tag. Also, $5 discount for residents of Horry, Georgetown and Brunswick counties with photo ID. 843-626-9962 or www.wonderworksonline.com/myrtle-beach/.
▪ Medieval Times Dinner & Tournament show, 5 p.m. at the theater, 2904 Fantasy Way, close to U.S. 501 and George Bishop Parkway, just west of Myrtle Beach and the Intracoastal Waterway. Prices/details at 843-236-4635, 800-436-4386, 888-935-6878 (WE-JOUST), or www.medievaltimes.com/myrtlebeach.aspx.
Drive-through displays enlighten holiday
▪ “Conway Celebration of Lights,” through Jan. 1 – 5:30-9 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 5:30-10 p.m. Saturdays – at Marina Drive and Ash Pond Road in downtown Conway, along Elm Street – use Third Avenue exit from U.S. 501 Bypass. $5 per vehicle with 1-7 passengers, $10 with 8-14 guests, $15 with 15-24, and $25 with 25 or more. 843-488-1950 or www.cityofconway.com/celebration_of_lights/index.php.
Also, escape for:
▪ “Holiday Festival of Lights”: 5:30-10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and Jan. 1, and 5:30-11 p.m. Friday-Saturday, in Charleston County Park & Recreation Commission’s James Island County Park, 871 Riverland Drive, Charleston – From U.S. 17 south: Cross Ashley River, then go south on S.C. 171, west (right) on S.C. 700 (Maybank Highway) and south (left) on Riverland Drive; or from downtown Charleston, take S.C. 30 to its end point, then right on Folly Road, left on Central Park Road, and left on Riverland.). Admission per vehicle – $20 for 1-15 guests ($15 Monday-Thursday with donation of canned food item or dog/cat food to benefit Lowcountry Food Bank); $40 Mondays-Thursdays, $50 Friday-Saturday for 16-30; and $100 Monday-Thursdays, $150 Fridays-Saturdays for 31 or more. 843-795-4386 or www.ccprc.com/index.aspx?NID=1546.
▪ “Holiday Lights on the River,” 6-10 p.m. daily through Dec. 31, in Irmo Chapin Recreation Commission’s Saluda Shoals Park, 5605 Bush River Road, Columbia (From Interstate 20, take Exit 63 and head right – west – on Bush River Road, and left on St. Andrews Road – Enter at 6071 St. Andrews Road, between Wendy’s and Aldi. $15 carload, $25 passenger van, $40 bus. Rides and other activities cost extra. 803-772-3903 or www.icrc.net/holiday-lights.
