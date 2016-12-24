Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on Dec. 25

1:35 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 12.24 Pause

0:16 Tow truck loads demolished vehicle after deadly crash

1:28 Back to Football in Myrtle Beach

1:31 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 12.22

0:09 A beautiful picture at sunset of a recent fishing trip

1:31 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 12.23

1:27 Meet Santa, the Grinch and more at Winter Wonderland at Broadway at the Beach in Myrtle Beach SC

3:11 Jennifer Hopkins of Pop's Place Bar & Grill in Myrtle Beach SC talks comedy, Eminem and the Truffle Shuffle | Hot Pour

3:13 Rachel Buchanan of Bumstead's Pub in Myrtle Beach SC talks singing, hangovers and pickup lines from Buffalo Bill | Hot Pour