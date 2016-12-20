Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on Dec. 21

Choose from free movie events in Conway
▪ “Discovering Dave: Spirit Captured in Clay” – about a slave potter from Edgefield, S.C. – 1 p.m. at Horry County Museum, 805 Main St., Conway, open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays.. 843-915-5320 or www.horrycountymuseum.org.
▪ World premiere of “Discovery,” a 20-minute short filmed in Conway, about young women in engineering, 7 p.m. at Main Street Theatre, 335 Main St. 843-488-0821, or email jd@jdsavage.com.
Winery throws cookie tasting, sweater party
Join an “Ugly Holiday Sweater and Cookie Exchange Party,” with everyone asked to bring three dozen cookies (one to taste, and two to exchange, and with your own container to fill). Details at 910-555-7171, 910-287-2800 or www.silvercoastwinery.com.
Details: 5-8 p.m. at Silver Coast Winery Tasting Room, 105 S. Howe St., Southport, N.C.
Improv still unwrapping seasonal shows
Carolina Improv Company continues unwrapping its season full of shows, all at 7:30 p.m.: “Not Home for the Holidays,” for all ages, Dec. 21, 23 and 30, for $15 ages 13 and older ($13.75 advance at www.carolinaimprov.com) and $13 ages 4-11; and for older crowds, “The Ugly Holiday Sweater Show,” for ages 13 and older, Dec. 22, and for adults, “Random Acts of Improv ~ presents ~ Surviving Fruitcake and Ugly Ties,” Dec. 26, and “Talkin’ ’'Bout My Resolutions,” Dec. 28 – each $13.75 advance, or $15 at door. Details at 843-272-4242.
Details: At Uptown Theater, by Bass Pro Shops in Myrtle Beach Mall, at U.S. 17 and S.C. 22, near Briarcliffe Acres.
‘Beach’s Best Comic,’ Cope play club
“The Beach’s Best Comic” contest goes another weekly round on Wednesday, with $9.30 admission to see, and the finals Jan. 4, for $11.16. Details at 843-839-2565 or www.carolinacomedyclub.com.
Details: 8 p.m. at Carolina Comedy Club, at Broadway at the Beach’s Celebrity Square, off 29th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach. (Also, Chris Cope headlining, 8 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, for $15.)
Weekly cruise-in rolls in Conway
Hot Rod Promotions has a cruise-in every Wednesday, for all cars. Details at 843-503-8245.
Details: 4-7 p.m. at Hwy 55 Burgers, Shakes & Fries, 2246 U.S. 501 E., Conway, across from Lowe’s Home Improvement. Free.
Play with, observe club’s model trains
The Grand Strand Model Railroaders’ club site contains several working model trains the public is welcome to enjoy, with extra hours this week. Details at 843-293-4386 or www.gsmrrc.org.
Details: 10 a.m.-6 p.m Wednesday-Friday, and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, at the club site, in Myrtle Beach Mall, three doors from Bass Pro Shops, at U.S. 17 and S.C. 22, near Briarcliffe Acres. Free.
