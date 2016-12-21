Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on Dec. 22

Model train club open extra days this week
The Grand Strand Model Railroaders’ club site contains several working model trains the public is welcome to enjoy, with extra hours this week. Details at 843-293-4386 or www.gsmrrc.org.
Details: 10 a.m.-6 p.m Thursday-Friday, and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, at the club site, in Myrtle Beach Mall, three doors from Bass Pro Shops, at U.S. 17 and S.C. 22, near Briarcliffe Acres. Free.
‘Make and Take Gifts’ program at museum
At at “Make and Take Gifts” program, children will have the opportunity to make handmade shell ornaments, holiday\cards, and write a letter to Santa that can be deposited in a special mailbox on the museum’s front porch. Details at 910-579-1016 or www.museumplanetarium.org.
Details: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday at Museum of Coastal Carolina, 21 E. Second St., Ocean Isle Beach, N.C. Free with admission: $9.50 ages 13-61, $8.50 ages 62 and older, $7.50 ages 3-12, and free ages 2 and younger.
Planetarium shows soar two days this week
The Sky Theater schedule continues through Dec. 31, for Thursdays-Saturdays (but not Dec. 24) and Dec. 26-28: “Season of Light” at noon and 6 p.m., “Earth, Moon & Sun” 1 p.m., “Undiscovered Worlds” 2 p.m., “Seven Wonders” 3 p.m. (half-price admission for this show only), “The Sky Tonight” 4 p.m., and “Laser Holidays” 7 p.m. Details at 910-575-0033 or www.museumplanetarium.org.
Details: At Ingram Planetarium, 7625 High Market St., Sunset Beach, N.C. Per show: $9.50 ages 13-61, $8.50 ages 62 and older, $7.50 ages 3-12, and free ages 2 and younger.
Escape to ice skate inside Florence arena
Public ice skating sessions on a full-size, arena rink continue almost daily through Jan. 2, this week with two-hour sessions at noon, and 3, 6 and 8:30 p.m. Thurssday-Friday. Details at 843-679-9417 and www.florenceciviccenter.com.
Details: At Florence Civic Center, 3300 W. Radio Drive, at Interstates 95 and 20. $8 ages 13 and older, $6 ages 12 and younger – and skate rental $3.
