December 20, 2016 11:51 AM

Nightlife calendar for the Myrtle Beach area

Friday

Alabama Theatre

4750 U.S. 17 S., North Myrtle Beach, South’s Grandest Christmas Show, 7:30 p.m. $43.80-$54.75. 843-272-1111.

Billy the Kids Restaurant/Maxwell’s Lounge

3456 Sea Mountain Highway, Little River, Karaoke with Cat, 8 p.m. No cover.

Bowery

110 Ninth Ave. N., Myrtle Beach, The Bounty Hunters, 8:30 p.m. $3; no cover for locals. 843-626-3445.

Bubba’s Bar and Grill

1123 Dick Pond Road, Myrtle Beach, Centerstage Karaoke with Easy E and Debbie G, 7 p.m. No cover. 843-232-7136.

Danny Lee’s Place

4501 Socastee Boulevard, Myrtle Beach, Karaoke, 9 p.m. 843-293-3558.

Dead Dog Saloon

4079 U.S. 17 Business, Murrells Inlet, Painted Man, 8 p.m. 843-651-0664.

Dirty Debs Sports Lounge

1911 S.C. 544, Conway, Pier Pressure Entertainment, 8 p.m. 843-234-3174.

GTS Theatre

1220 Port Drive, Myrtle Beach, Wild 4 Hypnosis Wild and Crazy R Rated Show, 9 p.m. $15; $10 students. 843-765-4386.

House of Blues

4640 U.S. 17 S., North Myrtle Beach, Jeremiah Reyes, 6:30 p.m. No cover. 843-272-3000.

Julian’s Sports Bar and Grill

2551 U.S. 17 N., Little River, Karaoke with Connie and Everette, 7 p.m.

Mai Tai’s Beach House and Grille

407 Yaupon Circle, Myrtle Beach, Karaoke, 8 p.m. No cover. 843-945-1364.

Mulligan’s Sports Bar & Restaurant

1359 U.S. 17, Little River, Fat Jack Duo, 7 p.m. No cover. 843-249-7145.

Pawleys Island Tavern

10635 Ocean Highway, Pawleys Island, Grocery Store Gentlemen, 9 p.m. No cover. 843-237-8465.

Salt Water Creek

4660 U.S. 17, Murrells Inlet, Doug Fankhauser, 6 p.m. 843-357-2433.

Sharkey’s Beach Bar

600 N. Ocean Blvd., Myrtle Beach, Headin’ South, 9 p.m. No cover.

Uptown Theater

10177 N. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach, Not Home For The Holidays Improv Comedy Show (all ages), 7:30 p.m. $13-$15. 843-272-4242.

Saturday

Billy the Kids Restaurant/Maxwell’s Lounge

3456 Sea Mountain Highway, Little River, Len Dallas, Jim Quick and Coastline, 8 p.m. No cover.

Bowery

110 Ninth Ave. N., Myrtle Beach, The Bounty Hunters, 8:30 p.m. $3; no cover for locals. 843-626-3445.

Dirty Debs Sports Lounge

1911 S.C. 544, Conway, Pier Pressure Entertainment, 8 p.m. 843-234-3174.

House of Blues

4640 U.S. 17 S., North Myrtle Beach, Stan Gregory, 6:30 p.m. No cover. 843-272-3000.

Key West Crazy

4492 Waterfront Ave., Little River, Digger T and Chicago Bob, 7 p.m. 843-249-6163.

Mai Tai’s Beach House and Grille

407 Yaupon Circle, Myrtle Beach, DJ Music and Dancing, 8 p.m. No cover. 843-945-1364.

Salt Water Creek

4660 U.S. 17, Murrells Inlet, Doug Fankhauser, 6 p.m. 843-357-2433.

Sharkey’s Beach Bar

600 N. Ocean Blvd., Myrtle Beach, Headin’ South, 9 p.m. No cover.

Trinity Church

3000 N. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach, Antonio Vivaldi’s "Gloria" with Orchestra, Harpsichord and Trinity Church’s 1876 Pipe Organ, 10 p.m. No cover.

Sunday

Key West Crazy

4492 Waterfront Ave., Little River, Charlie Snuggs and Butch Bowen, 7 p.m. 843-249-6163.

Monday

Alabama Theatre

4750 U.S. 17 S., North Myrtle Beach, South’s Grandest Christmas Show, 7:30 p.m. $43.80-$54.75. 843-272-1111.

Broadway at the Beach — Legends in Concert Theater

2925 Hollywood Drive, Myrtle Beach, Legends in Concert, 8 p.m. $13.95-$48.95. 843-238-7827.

Comedy Cabana

9588 N. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach, Mike Burton, 8 p.m. $15-$17.50. 843-449-4242.

Key West Crazy

4492 Waterfront Ave., Little River, Karaoke with Cheryl Z, 5:30 p.m. 843-249-6163.

The Calvin Gilmore Theater

8901 N. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach, The Carolina Opry Christmas Special, 7 p.m. $26-$54.95. 843-913-4000.

Uptown Theater

10177 N. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach, Surviving Fruitcake and Ugly Ties Improv Comedy Show (18+), 7:30 p.m. $15. 843-272-4242.

Tuesday

Billy the Kids Restaurant/Maxwell’s Lounge

3456 Sea Mountain Highway, Little River, Richard Hubble, 7 p.m. $13.99.

Broadway at the Beach — Legends in Concert Theater

2925 Hollywood Drive, Myrtle Beach, Legends in Concert, 8 p.m. $13.95-$48.95. 843-238-7827.

Comedy Cabana

9588 N. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach, Mike Burton, 8 p.m. $15-$17.50. 843-449-4242.

Dirty Debs Sports Lounge

1911 S.C. 544, Conway, Pier Pressure Entertainment, 8 p.m. 843-234-3174.

House of Blues

4640 U.S. 17 S., North Myrtle Beach, Brian Roessler, 5:30 p.m. No cover. 843-272-3000.

Ole Shillelagh Grill & Raw Bar

405 S. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach, Centerstage Karaoke with Easy E and Debbie G, 8:30 p.m. No cover. 843-448-6021.

The Calvin Gilmore Theater

8901 N. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach, The Carolina Opry Christmas Special, 7 p.m. $26-$54.95. 843-913-4000.

Wednesday

Billy the Kids Restaurant/Maxwell’s Lounge

3456 Sea Mountain Highway, Little River, Karaoke with Cat, 8 p.m. No cover.

Broadway at the Beach — Legends in Concert Theater

2925 Hollywood Drive, Myrtle Beach, Legends in Concert, 8 p.m. $13.95-$48.95. 843-238-7827.

Comedy Cabana

9588 N. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach, Mike Burton, 8 p.m. $15-$17.50. 843-449-4242.

House of Blues

4640 U.S. 17 S., North Myrtle Beach, Jeff Thomas, 5:30 p.m. No cover. 843-272-3000. Chocolate Chip and Company, 7:30 p.m. $11-$20. 843-272-3000.

Ole Shillelagh Grill & Raw Bar

405 S. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach, Centerstage Karaoke with Easy E and Debbie G, 8:30 p.m. No cover. 843-448-6021.

The Calvin Gilmore Theater

8901 N. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach, The Carolina Opry Christmas Special, 7 p.m. $26-$54.95. 843-913-4000.

Uptown Theater

10177 N. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach, Talkin’ Bout My Resolutions Improv Comedy Show (18+), 7:30 p.m. $15. 843-272-4242.

Wahoo’s Fish House

3993 U.S. 17 Business, Murrells Inlet, The Sidewalk Saints, 6 p.m. 843-651-5800.

Thursday

Billy the Kids Restaurant/Maxwell’s Lounge

3456 Sea Mountain Highway, Little River, Len Dallas, Jim Quick and Coastline, 8 p.m. No cover.

Broadway at the Beach — Legends in Concert Theater

2925 Hollywood Drive, Myrtle Beach, Legends in Concert, 8 p.m. $13.95-$48.95. 843-238-7827.

Danny Lee’s Place

4501 Socastee Boulevard, Myrtle Beach, Karaoke, 9 p.m. 843-293-3558.

House of Blues

4640 U.S. 17 S., North Myrtle Beach, The Yale Brothers, 5:30 p.m. No cover. Head Games, 7:30 p.m. $10. 843-272-3000.

Key West Crazy

4492 Waterfront Ave., Little River, Tammy’s Tangent, 7 p.m. No cover. 843-249-6163.

Rising Tides at Waters Edge

1012 N. Waccamaw Drive, Murrells Inlet, Acoustic Johnny, 7 p.m. No cover. 843-651-0002.

Sharkey’s Beach Bar

600 N. Ocean Blvd., Myrtle Beach, Rich Butler Unplugged, 9 p.m. No cover.

The Calvin Gilmore Theater

8901 N. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach, The Carolina Opry Christmas Special, 7 p.m. $26-$54.95. 843-913-4000.

Wahoo’s Fish House

3993 U.S. 17 Business, Murrells Inlet, Sassafras, 6 p.m. 843-651-5800.

