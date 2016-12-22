Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on Dec. 23

Model train club open twice this weekend
The Grand Strand Model Railroaders’ club site contains several working model trains the public is welcome to enjoy, with extra hours this week. Details at 843-293-4386 or www.gsmrrc.org.
Details: 10 a.m.-6 p.m Friday, and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, at the club site, in Myrtle Beach Mall, three doors from Bass Pro Shops, at U.S. 17 and S.C. 22, near Briarcliffe Acres. Free.
Free movies at two Myrtle Beach hubs
▪ “Alice Through the Looking Glass,” with children welcome with adult accompaniment, 1:30 p.m. in Myrtle Beach’s Chapin Memorial Library, 400 14th Ave. N., at Kings Highway. 843-918-1281 or www.chapinlibrary.org.
▪ “Love and Friendship,” for adults, 3 p.m. at Myrtle Beach’s Base Recreation Center, 800 Gabreski Lane, near Pampas Drive and Horry-Georgetown Technical College Grand Strand campus. 843-918-2380.
Gator sanctuary also open in winter
Alligator Adventure, also home to spotted hyenas, Chilean flamingos and other wildlife, has winter hours of 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Fridays-Sundays (but not Saturday-Sunday this weekend), also with Monday-Thursday next week. Details at 843-361-0789 or alligatoradventure.com.
Details: Alligator Adventure, adjacent to Barefoot Landing, on U.S. 17 in North Myrtle Beach. Winter rates, plus tax: $19.99 ages 13-61 (locals, with ID $12), $17.99 ages 62 and older, $16.99 military (with ID), $14.99 ages 4-12 ($7 locals), and free ages 3 and younger – and second-day-free pass available for return within seven days. Annual passes are $49.99 for adults and $37.99 children.
House of Blues open Friday, before break
House of Blues is open Friday, with music by Jeremiah Reyes in the restaurant 6:30-9:30 p.m., before the site reopens Tuesday with a full slate of concerts and events heading into New Year’s weekend. Details at 843-272-3000 or www.hob.com/myrtlebeach.
Details: At House of Blues, in Barefoot Landing, on U.S. 17 in North Myrtle Beach.
Comments