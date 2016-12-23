Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on Dec. 24

‘Yuletide Bonfire’ at La Belle Amie Vineyard
Join a “Yuletide Bonfire,” with music by Jodi Hunter till 4 p.m. Details at 843-399-9463 or labelleamie.com.
Details: Noon-5 p.m. at La Belle Amie Vineyard, 1120 St. Joseph Road, Little River, just west of North Myrtle Beach Middle School. $5; also, bring two canned/dry-good items for area food banks and receive $3 off admission.
Santa, wife read stories aloud at state park
A final edition of “Story Time with Santa” will comprise some tales read by Mr. and Mrs. Kringle, who also will pose for photos afterward – bring you own camera, but no pets. Details at 843-238-0874 or www.myrtlebeachsp.com.
Details: 1-1:30 p.m. in nature center at Myrtle Beach State Park , on U.S. 17 Business, one mile south of Ocean Boulevard/Farrow Parkway. Free with park admission: $5 ages 16 and older, $3.25 S.C. seniors, $3 ages 6-15, and free ages 5 and younger.
‘It’s A Wonderful Life’ fills big screen
“Flashback Cinema” closes this calendar year with “It’s A Wonderful Life,” from 1946. Details at 843-282-0550 or www.flashbackcinema.net.
Details: 2 and 7 p.m. Grand 14 Cinema, at The Market Common in Myrtle Beach, at regular movie prices.
Menorah lighting at Valor Memorial Garden
Join the annual “Lighting of the Menorah,” on the first night of Hanukkah, with Rabbi David Weissman. Also, the “Hanukkah Happening,” is 7 p.m. at Temple Shalom – a Reform Jewish congregation based at 4023 Belle Terre Boulevard, off U.S. 501, near Forestbrook community – for $15 ages 13 and older, $10 ages 4-10, and free ages 3 and younger. Details at 843-903-6634 or www.templeshalommyrtlebeach.org.
Details: 5:30 p.m. in Myrtle Beach’s Valor Memorial Garden, at The Market Common.
See ‘Christmas Card’ on HTC Channel 4
The 21st annual “HTC Christmas Card to the Community” will premiere, with musical presentations by the chancel choir and orchestra from Belin Memorial United Methodist Church in Murrells Inlet, including “Gloria Deo”; and the Long Bay Symphony and Carolina Master Chorale in concert for Handel’s “Messiah,” at All Saints Church in Pawleys Island. HTC also plans to air “Christmas Card to the Community” programs from previous seasons on Saturday. More Channel 4 details at www.htcinc.net/digital-cable/htc-channel-4.
Details: 8 p.m. on the Conway-based HTC cable TV system’s local access Channel 4.
Drive through light displays for festive night
▪ “The Greatest Christmas Light Show,” 5:30-9 p.m. Saturday and Monday-Dec. 30 – at North Myrtle Beach Park & Sports Complex, at S.C. 90 and Robert Edge Parkway. $15 per vehicle with 1-15 passengers, $30 with 16-30 guests, and $60 with 31 or more (call 843-280-5570 to schedule buses). parks.nmb.us.
▪ “Conway Celebration of Lights,” 5:30-10 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays and 5:30-9 p.m. Sundays-Thursdays, through Jan. 1, at Marina Drive and Ash Pond Road in downtown Conway, along Elm Street – use Third Avenue exit from U.S. 501 Bypass. $5 per vehicle with 1-7 passengers, $10 with 8-14 guests, $15 with 15-24, and $25 with 25 or more. 843-488-1950 or www.cityofconway.com.
Comments