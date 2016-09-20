Marilyn Manson not planning to vote in presidential election

3:44 "Get Fired" at The Office Italian Pub in Myrtle Beach with Greg Messcher | Hot Pour Pause

3:26 Nicholas King of Pirate's Cove in North Myrtle Beach has some advice for you | Hot Pour

2:39 Brooke Nardi of Molly Darcy's in North Myrtle Beach can unicycle and make a mean Blueberry Mojito

2:41 Jeff Spencer of Bummz in Myrtle Beach talks Ferrell, the future, and why smiling's his favorite | Hot Pour

3:49 Put some "music in your mouth" at Martini's in North Myrtle Beach with Crissy | Hot Pour

1:58 Have a Blue Parrot with Angela Watson of the Parrot Bar in Myrtle Beach | Hot Pour

3:14 Karen Chipps of Oz Nightclub in Myrtle Beach has been waiting 15 years to Pour It Like It's Hot | Hot Pour

2:46 Kate Reburn of Dick Divitz Tap Room in Myrtle Beach loves Gatlinburg, Coneheads, and tall men with nice teeth | Hot Pour