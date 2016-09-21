Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on Sept. 22

Walk woods, beach in park program
In “From the Forest to the Sea,” for ages 7 and older, on Thursdays for the rest of this month, take a quarter-mile woods stroll and onto the beach, so wear shoes that can get wet. Details at 843-238-0874 or www.myrtlebeachsp.com.
Details: 10-11 a.m. from nature center at Myrtle Beach State Park (open 6 a.m.-10 p.m.), on U.S. 17 Business, one mile south of Ocean Boulevard/Farrow Parkway. Free with admission: $5 ages 16 and older, $3.25 S.C. seniors, and $3 ages 6-15.
Meet dancing stars in party at Melting Pot
Join a “Meet the Stars Party” for Carl Kerridge and his wife – and professional instructor – Jessica Kerridge, in a preview for the ninth annual “Horry County Dancing with the Stars” benefit later this fall. Details at 843-449-9675, 843-457-8774, www.facebook.com/horrydancing, or email mgriffin@sccoast.net.
Details: 5:30-7:30 p.m. at The Melting Pot, 5001 N Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach. $10 at door includes appetizers and two adult beverages.
Performers across region include Carman, Keith
▪ At Coastal Carolina University main campus, accessed from U.S. 501 and S.C. 544 in Conway: Reading by Michael Martone, author for Alabama, 5:30 p.m. in Johnson Auditorium, for free; and “Tully Hull Flute and Guitar Duo,” 7:30 p.m. in Edwards Recital Hall, for $7. 843-349-2787 or www.coastal.edu/culturalarts.
▪ Rick Strickland Band, 7-9 p.m. at 202 Main St., North Myrtle Beach. Free. 843-280-5594, ext. 3; or parks.nmb.us.
▪ “CinemaSonic Experience” – benefiting ChildFund International – with a concert, movie and play by Carman Licciardello, a Christian music artist diagnosed in 2013 with multiple myeloma cancer, 7 p.m. at Myrtle Beach Christian Church, 1226 Burcale Road, near Forestbrook community. $10 general ages 19 and older, otherwise free in this section; $25 “Gold Circle”; or $100 VIP. 800-965-9324 or www.itickets.com/events/365919. More details at 843-236-1121 and www.carmantv.com.
▪ Toby Keith, with Chris Janson, and Waterloo Revival, 7 p.m. at Florence Civic Center, 3300 W. Radio Drive, at Interstates 20 and 95. Tickets $20-$97.50 at 800-745-3000 or www.ticketmaster.com. Details: 843-679-9417 or www.florenceciviccenter.com.
▪ “The Odd Couple,” 8 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays and 3 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays, through Oct. 2, at Stage Left Theatre Company, 3064 DeVille St., Myrtle Beach, at The Market Common, between Nevers and Lewis streets, next to Coastal Dance Centre. $21 general admission; and $18 active-duty military, veterans and students. 843-232-0339 or www.stagelefttheatremb.com.
