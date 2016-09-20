Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on Sept. 21

Dine out, help Miss Ruby’s Kids
“Dining For a Cause” continues, with a portion of proceeds this day benefiting Miss Ruby’s Kids, an early childhood education program in Georgetown County (843-436-7197 or www.missrubyskids.net). Reservations at 843-357-3655.
Details: 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m. at K-Rae’s Waterway Bar & Grille, 1950 Wachesaw Road, west from U.S. 17 and Murrells Inlet.
Museum shows documentary on Wednesdays
See a documentary every Wednesday, this time with “Lions in Blue & Gray: Joshua Chamberlain & Stonewall Jackson.” Details at 843-915-5320 or www.horrycountymuseum.org.
Details: 1 p.m. at Horry County Museum (open 9 a.m.-5 p.m.), 805 Main St., Conway. Free.
Trey Calloway concert in Sunset Beach park
Trey Calloway will perform in a free concert series (also with The Legacy Motown Revue, 4-6 p.m. Oct. 9). Details at 910-253-2031 or www.sunsetbeachconcerts.com.
Details: 6:30-8:30 p.m. in Sunset Beach’s Village Park, on Queen Anne Street.
‘Really, Really’ play opens at CCU
The Coastal Carolina University Department of Theatre opens “Really, Really,” set in the aftermath of a huge university party gone awry, with shows at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, and Sept. 27-30. Details at 843-349-2787 (ARTS) or www.coastal.edu/culturalarts.
Details: At CCU Edwards Theatre, on main campus, accessed from U.S. 501 and S.C. 544 in Conway. $17.
Weekly cruise-in rolls in Conway
Hot Rod Promotions has a cruise-in every Wednesday, for all cars. Details at 843-503-8245.
Details: 5-8 p.m. at Hwy 55 Burgers, Shakes & Fries, 2246 U.S. 501 E., Conway, across from Lowe’s Home Improvement. Free.
Deal for children to see ‘Cirque Extreme’
“Cirque Extreme” continues through Oct. 1, with a deal for two children see this show for free with each paid adult admission. Details at 843-448-0588, 800-905-4228 or www.palacemb.com.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays, and 2 p.m. Thursdays, at Palace Theatre, on southwest corner of Broadway at the Beach, at 21st Avenue North and U.S. 17 Bypass in Myrtle Beach. Plus tax: $34.95, $39.95 or $44.95 ages 13 and older, and $29.95 all matinees. (Also, ‘Hot Jersey Nights,” Frankie Valli & the Four Seasons tribute, through Oct. 27. 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, with Wednesday matinees at 2 p.m. in September and 10:30 a.m. in October, also 2 p.m. Thursdays, Oct. 6, 13 and 20 – for plus tax: $29.95 ages 13 and older, or $9.95 ages 3-12.)
Local special this month at Alabama Theatre
“Local appreciation days” continue through Sept. 30 for “One the Show,” for which adults from Horry, Georgetown, Marion and Brunswick counties who show a photo ID receive buy-one-get-one-free tickets. Details at 843-272-1111, 800-342-2262 or www.alabama-theatre.com.
Details: At Alabama Theatre, at Barefoot Landing, on U.S. 17 in North Myrtle Beach. Regular prices $35.95, $43.80 or $49.25 ages 17 and older, and $17.95 ages 16 and younger.
