September 20, 2016 10:33 AM

Nightlife calendar for the Myrtle Beach area

Friday

Alabama Theatre

4750 U.S. 17 S., North Myrtle Beach, One The Show, 7:30 p.m. $35.95-$49.25. 843-272-1111.

Bandito’s Restaurant & Cantina

1410 N. Ocean Blvd., Myrtle Beach, Travis Proctor’s Rock and Roll Show, 6 p.m. No cover. 843-808-9800.

Billy the Kids Restaurant/Maxwell’s Lounge

3456 Sea Mountain Highway, Little River, Karaoke with Cat, 8 p.m. No cover.

Bowery

110 Ninth Ave. N., Myrtle Beach, Lee Travis and The Bounty Hunters, 8:30 p.m. $3; no cover for locals. 843-626-3445.

Broadway at the Beach — Legends in Concert Theater

2925 Hollywood Drive, Myrtle Beach, Legends in Concert, 8 p.m. $13.95-$48.95. 843-238-7827.

Bubba’s Bar and Grill

1123 Dick Pond Road, Myrtle Beach, Centerstage Karaoke with Easy E and Debbie G, 7 p.m. No cover. 843-232-7136.

Crocodile Rocks

1318 Celebrity Circle, Myrtle Beach, Dueling Pianos, 7 p.m. $5-$10. 843-444-2096.

Danny Lee’s Place

4501 Socastee Boulevard, Myrtle Beach, Karaoke, 9 p.m. 843-293-3558.

Dead Dog Saloon

4079 U.S. 17 Business, Murrells Inlet, Painted Man, 8 p.m. 843-651-0664.

Dirty Debs Sports Lounge

1911 S.C. 544, Conway, Pier Pressure Entertainment, 8 p.m. 843-234-3174.

Flynn’s Irish Tavern

421 Main St., North Myrtle Beach, Tim Bogart, 7 p.m. 843-249-6533.

Francis Marion University — Performing Arts Center

201 S. Dargan St., Florence, Martha Reeves and the Vandellas, 7:30 p.m. $45. 843-661-1720.

GTS Theatre

1220 Port Drive, Myrtle Beach, Motor City Musical - A Tribute To Motown, 7 p.m. $37.95; $17.95 students 12-16; $8.95 children 3-11. Wild 4 Hypnosis Wild and Crazy R Rated Show, 9 p.m. $15; $10 students. 843-765-4386.

House of Blues

4640 U.S. 17 S., North Myrtle Beach, Murder Mystery Dinner Theater, 7 p.m. $42.50. 843-272-3000.

Julian’s Sports Bar and Grill

2551 U.S. 17 N., Little River, Karaoke with Connie and Everette, 7 p.m.

Key West Crazy

4492 Waterfront Ave., Little River, Chris Wright, 7 p.m. 843-249-6163.

Mai Tai’s Beach House and Grille

407 Yaupon Circle, Myrtle Beach, Karaoke, 8 p.m. No cover. 843-945-1364.

Mulligan’s Sports Bar & Restaurant

1359 U.S. 17, Little River, Fat Jack Duo, 7 p.m. No cover. 843-249-7145.

Palace Theatre

1420 Celebrity Circle, Myrtle Beach, Hot Jersey Nights, 5 p.m. 800-905-4228.

Pawleys Island Tavern

10635 Ocean Highway, Pawleys Island, Drew-Sky Dog Alman Brothers Tribute, 9 p.m. No cover. 843-237-8465.

Salt Water Creek

4660 U.S. 17, Murrells Inlet, Doug Fankhauser, 6 p.m. 843-357-2433.

Sharkey’s Beach Bar

600 N. Ocean Blvd., Myrtle Beach, Headin’ South, 9 p.m. No cover.

The Calvin Gilmore Theater

8901 N. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach, Time Warp, 7 p.m. $27.86-$49.95. 843-913-4000.

Valentino’s II

531 U.S. 17 Business, Surfside Beach, Karen and Carl, 6 p.m. No cover.

Saturday

Alabama Theatre

4750 U.S. 17 S., North Myrtle Beach, One The Show, 7:30 p.m. $35.95-$49.25. 843-272-1111.

Bandito’s Restaurant & Cantina

1410 N. Ocean Blvd., Myrtle Beach, Travis Proctor’s Rock and Roll Show, 6 p.m. No cover. 843-808-9800.

Billy the Kids Restaurant/Maxwell’s Lounge

3456 Sea Mountain Highway, Little River, Len Dallas, Jim Quick and Coastline, 8 p.m. No cover.

Bowery

110 Ninth Ave. N., Myrtle Beach, Lee Travis and The Bounty Hunters, 8:30 p.m. $3; no cover for locals. 843-626-3445.

Broadway at the Beach — Legends in Concert Theater

2925 Hollywood Drive, Myrtle Beach, Legends in Concert, 8 p.m. $13.95-$48.95. 843-238-7827.

Cactus Jack’s Bar & Grill

507 37th Ave. S. , North Myrtle Beach, Bickleigh Bridge Band, 10 p.m. 843-272-7445.

Crocodile Rocks

1318 Celebrity Circle, Myrtle Beach, Dueling Pianos, 7 p.m. $5-$10. 843-444-2096.

Danny Lee’s Place

4501 Socastee Boulevard, Myrtle Beach, Karaoke, 9 p.m. 843-293-3558.

Dead Dog Saloon

4079 U.S. 17 Business, Murrells Inlet, PaperWork, 8 p.m. 843-651-0664.

Dirty Debs Sports Lounge

1911 S.C. 544, Conway, Pier Pressure Entertainment, 8 p.m. 843-234-3174.

GTS Theatre

1220 Port Drive, Myrtle Beach, Motor City Musical - A Tribute To Motown, 7 p.m. $37.95; $17.95 students 12-16; $8.95 children 3-11. 843-765-4386.

Key West Crazy

4492 Waterfront Ave., Little River, Digger T and Chicago Bob, 7 p.m. 843-249-6163.

Mai Tai’s Beach House and Grille

407 Yaupon Circle, Myrtle Beach, DJ Music and Dancing, 8 p.m. No cover. 843-945-1364.

Mulligan’s Sports Bar & Restaurant

1359 U.S. 17, Little River, Salty Dog, 7 p.m. No cover. 843-249-7145.

Palace Theatre

1420 Celebrity Circle, Myrtle Beach, Hot Jersey Nights, 5 p.m. 800-905-4228.

Pawleys Island Tavern

10635 Ocean Highway, Pawleys Island, Bringers of the Dawn, 9 p.m. No cover. 843-237-8465.

Salt Water Creek

4660 U.S. 17, Murrells Inlet, Doug Fankhauser, 6 p.m. 843-357-2433.

Sharkey’s Beach Bar

600 N. Ocean Blvd., Myrtle Beach, Headin’ South, 9 p.m. No cover.

The Calvin Gilmore Theater

8901 N. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach, The Carolina Opry, 7 p.m. $27.86-$49.95. 843-913-4000.

Valentino’s II

531 U.S. 17 Business, Surfside Beach, Karen and Carl, 6 p.m. No cover.

Sunday

Bandito’s Restaurant & Cantina

1410 N. Ocean Blvd., Myrtle Beach, Travis Proctor’s Rock and Roll Show, 6 p.m. No cover. 843-808-9800.

Castano’s Italian Steakhouse

4926 U.S. 17 S., North Myrtle Beach, Harlequin, 6 p.m. 843-361-2000.

Danny Lee’s Place

4501 Socastee Boulevard, Myrtle Beach, Karaoke, 8:30 p.m. 843-293-3558.

K-Rae’s Waterway Bar & Grille

1950 Wachesaw Road, Murrells Island, Acoustic Johnny, 12:30 p.m. No cover. 843-357-3655.

Key West Crazy

4492 Waterfront Ave., Little River, Charlie Snuggs and Butch Bowen, 7 p.m. 843-249-6163.

Mai Tai’s Beach House and Grille

407 Yaupon Circle, Myrtle Beach, Shag Dancing/Dancing to the Oldies, 6 p.m. 843-945-1364.

Pawleys Island Tavern

10635 Ocean Highway, Pawleys Island, Thompson, Brown and Dalton, 8 p.m. No cover. 843-237-8465.

Sharkey’s Beach Bar

600 N. Ocean Blvd., Myrtle Beach, Sons of a Beach, 9 p.m. No cover.

The Calvin Gilmore Theater

8901 N. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach, Ricky Skaggs, 6 p.m. 843-913-4000.

Whiskey Beach Bar & Grill

9668 N. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach, Class of ’57, 5 p.m. No cover. 843-712-1724.

Monday

Alabama Theatre

4750 U.S. 17 S., North Myrtle Beach, One The Show, 7:30 p.m. $35.95-$49.25. 843-272-1111.

Broadway at the Beach — Legends in Concert Theater

2925 Hollywood Drive, Myrtle Beach, Legends in Concert, 8 p.m. $13.95-$48.95. 843-238-7827.

Bowery

110 Ninth Ave. N., Myrtle Beach, Lee Travis and The Bounty Hunters, 8:30 p.m. $3; no cover for locals. 843-626-3445.

Castano’s Italian Steakhouse

4926 U.S. 17 S., North Myrtle Beach, Dale Mosler, 6 p.m. 843-361-2000.

GTS Theatre

1220 Port Drive, Myrtle Beach, Motor City Musical - A Tribute To Motown, 7 p.m. $37.95; $17.95 students 12-16; $8.95 children 3-11. 843-765-4386.

House of Blues

4640 U.S. 17 S. , North Myrtle Beach, Murder Mystery Dinner Theater,7 p.m. $42.50. 843-272-3000.

Jamin’ Leather

1222 Port Drive, Myrtle Beach, Acoustic Johnny, 11 a.m. No cover.

Key West Crazy

4492 Waterfront Ave., Little River, Karaoke with Cheryl Z, 5:30 p.m. 843-249-6163.

The Calvin Gilmore Theater

8901 N. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach, The Carolina Opry, 7 p.m. $27.86-$49.95. 843-913-4000.

Tuesday

Alabama Theatre

4750 U.S. 17 S., North Myrtle Beach, One The Show, 7:30 p.m. $35.95-$49.25. 843-272-1111.

Billy the Kids Restaurant/Maxwell’s Lounge

3456 Sea Mountain Highway, Little River, Richard Hubble, 7 p.m. $13.99.

Bowery

110 Ninth Ave. N., Myrtle Beach, Lee Travis and The Bounty Hunters, 8:30 p.m. $3; no cover for locals. 843-626-3445.

Broadway at the Beach — Legends in Concert Theater

2925 Hollywood Drive, Myrtle Beach, Legends in Concert, 2 and 8 p.m. $13.95-$48.95. 843-238-7827.

Carbone’s Steak and Seafood

1521 U.S. 17, Little River, Mister Fifties, 4 p.m. No cover.

Castano’s Italian Steakhouse

4926 U.S. 17 S., North Myrtle Beach, Gene Santini, 6 p.m. 843-361-2000.

Dirty Debs Sports Lounge

1911 S.C. 544, Conway, Pier Pressure Entertainment, 8 p.m. 843-234-3174.

GTS Theatre

1220 Port Drive, Myrtle Beach, Motor City Musical - A Tribute To Motown, 7 p.m. $37.95; $17.95 students 12-16; $8.95 children 3-11. 843-765-4386.

Jamin’ Leather

1222 Port Drive, Myrtle Beach, Acoustic Johnny, 11 a.m. No cover.

Ole Shillelagh Grill & Raw Bar

405 S. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach, Centerstage Karaoke with Easy E and Debbie G, 8:30 p.m. No cover. 843-448-6021.

Palace Theatre

1420 Celebrity Circle, Myrtle Beach, Hot Jersey Nights, 5 p.m. 800-905-4228.

Rockin’ Hard Saloon

3140 U.S. 17, Murrells Inlet, Ladies’ Night, 8 p.m. 843-299-0319.

The Calvin Gilmore Theater

8901 N. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach, Time Warp, 7 p.m. $27.86-$49.95. 843-913-4000.

Wednesday

Alabama Theatre

4750 U.S. 17 S., North Myrtle Beach, One The Show, 7:30 p.m. $35.95-$49.25. 843-272-1111.

Billy the Kids Restaurant/Maxwell’s Lounge

3456 Sea Mountain Highway, Little River, Karaoke with Cat, 8 p.m. No cover.

Bowery

110 Ninth Ave. N., Myrtle Beach, Lee Travis and The Bounty Hunters, 8:30 p.m. $3; no cover for locals. 843-626-3445.

Broadway at the Beach — Legends in Concert Theater

2925 Hollywood Drive, Myrtle Beach, Legends in Concert, 8 p.m. $13.95-$48.95. 843-238-7827.

Castano’s Italian Steakhouse

4926 U.S. 17 S., North Myrtle Beach, Harlequin, 6 p.m. 843-361-2000.

Danny Lee’s Place

4501 Socastee Boulevard, Myrtle Beach, Karaoke, 8:30 p.m. 843-293-3558.

GTS Theatre

1220 Port Drive, Myrtle Beach, Wild 4 Hypnosis - Fusion Family Fun Show, 7 p.m. $15; $10 students 12-17; no cover for children (limit two per adult). 843-765-4386.

GTS Theatre

1220 Port Drive, Myrtle Beach, Motor City Musical - A Tribute To Motown, 4 p.m. $37.95; $17.95 students 12-16; $8.95 children 3-11. 843-765-4386.

House of Blues

4640 U.S. 17 S., North Myrtle Beach, Murder Mystery Dinner Theater, 7 p.m. $42.50. 843-272-3000.

Key West Crazy

4492 Waterfront Ave., Little River, Fat Jack Duo, 7 p.m. 843-249-6163.

Mulligan’s Sports Bar & Restaurant

1359 U.S. 17, Little River, Karaoke with Cheryl Z, 6 p.m. No cover. 843-249-7145.

Palace Theatre

1420 Celebrity Circle, Myrtle Beach, Hot Jersey Nights, 2 and 5 p.m. 800-905-4228.

Rockin’ Hard Saloon

3140 U.S. 17, Murrells Inlet, Acoustic Jam with Eddy and Cameron, 9 p.m. 843-299-0319.

The Calvin Gilmore Theater

8901 N. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach, The Carolina Opry, 7 p.m. $27.86-$49.95. 843-913-4000.

Thursday

Alabama Theatre

4750 U.S. 17 S., North Myrtle Beach, One The Show, 7:30 p.m. $35.95-$49.25. 843-272-1111.

Bowery

110 Ninth Ave. N., Myrtle Beach, Lee Travis and The Bounty Hunters, 8:30 p.m. $3; no cover for locals. 843-626-3445.

Broadway at the Beach — Legends in Concert Theater

2925 Hollywood Drive, Myrtle Beach, Legends in Concert, 8 p.m. $13.95-$48.95. 843-238-7827.

Billy the Kids Restaurant/Maxwell’s Lounge

3456 Sea Mountain Highway, Little River, Len Dallas, Jim Quick and Coastline, 8 p.m. No cover.

Key West Crazy

4492 Waterfront Ave., Little River, Tammy’s Tangent, 7 p.m. No cover. 843-249-6163.

GTS Theatre

1220 Port Drive, Myrtle Beach, Motor City Musical - A Tribute To Motown, 7 p.m. $37.95; $17.95 students 12-16; $8.95 children 3-11. 843-765-4386.

Jamin’ Leather

1222 Port Drive, Myrtle Beach, Acoustic Johnny, 11 a.m. No cover.

Palace Theatre

1420 Celebrity Circle, Myrtle Beach, Hot Jersey Nights, 5 p.m. 800-905-4228.

Pawleys Island Tavern

10635 Ocean Highway, Pawleys Island, Bo Farish, 8 p.m. No cover. 843-237-8465.

Rockin’ Hard Saloon

3140 U.S. 17, Murrells Inlet, Illegal Karaoke, 9 p.m. 843-299-0319.

Sharkey’s Beach Bar

600 N. Ocean Blvd., Myrtle Beach, Rich Butler Unplugged, 9 p.m. No cover.

The Calvin Gilmore Theater

8901 N. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach, The Carolina Opry, 7 p.m. $27.86-$49.95. 843-913-4000.

