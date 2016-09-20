Nightlife calendar for the Myrtle Beach area

Friday
Alabama Theatre
4750 U.S. 17 S., North Myrtle Beach, One The Show, 7:30 p.m. $35.95-$49.25. 843-272-1111.
Bandito’s Restaurant & Cantina
1410 N. Ocean Blvd., Myrtle Beach, Travis Proctor’s Rock and Roll Show, 6 p.m. No cover. 843-808-9800.
Billy the Kids Restaurant/Maxwell’s Lounge
3456 Sea Mountain Highway, Little River, Karaoke with Cat, 8 p.m. No cover.
Bowery
110 Ninth Ave. N., Myrtle Beach, Lee Travis and The Bounty Hunters, 8:30 p.m. $3; no cover for locals. 843-626-3445.
Broadway at the Beach — Legends in Concert Theater
2925 Hollywood Drive, Myrtle Beach, Legends in Concert, 8 p.m. $13.95-$48.95. 843-238-7827.
Bubba’s Bar and Grill
1123 Dick Pond Road, Myrtle Beach, Centerstage Karaoke with Easy E and Debbie G, 7 p.m. No cover. 843-232-7136.
Crocodile Rocks
1318 Celebrity Circle, Myrtle Beach, Dueling Pianos, 7 p.m. $5-$10. 843-444-2096.
Danny Lee’s Place
4501 Socastee Boulevard, Myrtle Beach, Karaoke, 9 p.m. 843-293-3558.
Dead Dog Saloon
4079 U.S. 17 Business, Murrells Inlet, Painted Man, 8 p.m. 843-651-0664.
Dirty Debs Sports Lounge
1911 S.C. 544, Conway, Pier Pressure Entertainment, 8 p.m. 843-234-3174.
Flynn’s Irish Tavern
421 Main St., North Myrtle Beach, Tim Bogart, 7 p.m. 843-249-6533.
Francis Marion University — Performing Arts Center
201 S. Dargan St., Florence, Martha Reeves and the Vandellas, 7:30 p.m. $45. 843-661-1720.
GTS Theatre
1220 Port Drive, Myrtle Beach, Motor City Musical - A Tribute To Motown, 7 p.m. $37.95; $17.95 students 12-16; $8.95 children 3-11. Wild 4 Hypnosis Wild and Crazy R Rated Show, 9 p.m. $15; $10 students. 843-765-4386.
House of Blues
4640 U.S. 17 S., North Myrtle Beach, Murder Mystery Dinner Theater, 7 p.m. $42.50. 843-272-3000.
Julian’s Sports Bar and Grill
2551 U.S. 17 N., Little River, Karaoke with Connie and Everette, 7 p.m.
Key West Crazy
4492 Waterfront Ave., Little River, Chris Wright, 7 p.m. 843-249-6163.
Mai Tai’s Beach House and Grille
407 Yaupon Circle, Myrtle Beach, Karaoke, 8 p.m. No cover. 843-945-1364.
Mulligan’s Sports Bar & Restaurant
1359 U.S. 17, Little River, Fat Jack Duo, 7 p.m. No cover. 843-249-7145.
Palace Theatre
1420 Celebrity Circle, Myrtle Beach, Hot Jersey Nights, 5 p.m. 800-905-4228.
Pawleys Island Tavern
10635 Ocean Highway, Pawleys Island, Drew-Sky Dog Alman Brothers Tribute, 9 p.m. No cover. 843-237-8465.
Salt Water Creek
4660 U.S. 17, Murrells Inlet, Doug Fankhauser, 6 p.m. 843-357-2433.
Sharkey’s Beach Bar
600 N. Ocean Blvd., Myrtle Beach, Headin’ South, 9 p.m. No cover.
The Calvin Gilmore Theater
8901 N. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach, Time Warp, 7 p.m. $27.86-$49.95. 843-913-4000.
Valentino’s II
531 U.S. 17 Business, Surfside Beach, Karen and Carl, 6 p.m. No cover.
Saturday
Alabama Theatre
4750 U.S. 17 S., North Myrtle Beach, One The Show, 7:30 p.m. $35.95-$49.25. 843-272-1111.
Bandito’s Restaurant & Cantina
1410 N. Ocean Blvd., Myrtle Beach, Travis Proctor’s Rock and Roll Show, 6 p.m. No cover. 843-808-9800.
Billy the Kids Restaurant/Maxwell’s Lounge
3456 Sea Mountain Highway, Little River, Len Dallas, Jim Quick and Coastline, 8 p.m. No cover.
Bowery
110 Ninth Ave. N., Myrtle Beach, Lee Travis and The Bounty Hunters, 8:30 p.m. $3; no cover for locals. 843-626-3445.
Broadway at the Beach — Legends in Concert Theater
2925 Hollywood Drive, Myrtle Beach, Legends in Concert, 8 p.m. $13.95-$48.95. 843-238-7827.
Cactus Jack’s Bar & Grill
507 37th Ave. S. , North Myrtle Beach, Bickleigh Bridge Band, 10 p.m. 843-272-7445.
Crocodile Rocks
1318 Celebrity Circle, Myrtle Beach, Dueling Pianos, 7 p.m. $5-$10. 843-444-2096.
Danny Lee’s Place
4501 Socastee Boulevard, Myrtle Beach, Karaoke, 9 p.m. 843-293-3558.
Dead Dog Saloon
4079 U.S. 17 Business, Murrells Inlet, PaperWork, 8 p.m. 843-651-0664.
Dirty Debs Sports Lounge
1911 S.C. 544, Conway, Pier Pressure Entertainment, 8 p.m. 843-234-3174.
GTS Theatre
1220 Port Drive, Myrtle Beach, Motor City Musical - A Tribute To Motown, 7 p.m. $37.95; $17.95 students 12-16; $8.95 children 3-11. 843-765-4386.
Key West Crazy
4492 Waterfront Ave., Little River, Digger T and Chicago Bob, 7 p.m. 843-249-6163.
Mai Tai’s Beach House and Grille
407 Yaupon Circle, Myrtle Beach, DJ Music and Dancing, 8 p.m. No cover. 843-945-1364.
Mulligan’s Sports Bar & Restaurant
1359 U.S. 17, Little River, Salty Dog, 7 p.m. No cover. 843-249-7145.
Palace Theatre
1420 Celebrity Circle, Myrtle Beach, Hot Jersey Nights, 5 p.m. 800-905-4228.
Pawleys Island Tavern
10635 Ocean Highway, Pawleys Island, Bringers of the Dawn, 9 p.m. No cover. 843-237-8465.
Salt Water Creek
4660 U.S. 17, Murrells Inlet, Doug Fankhauser, 6 p.m. 843-357-2433.
Sharkey’s Beach Bar
600 N. Ocean Blvd., Myrtle Beach, Headin’ South, 9 p.m. No cover.
The Calvin Gilmore Theater
8901 N. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach, The Carolina Opry, 7 p.m. $27.86-$49.95. 843-913-4000.
Valentino’s II
531 U.S. 17 Business, Surfside Beach, Karen and Carl, 6 p.m. No cover.
Sunday
Bandito’s Restaurant & Cantina
1410 N. Ocean Blvd., Myrtle Beach, Travis Proctor’s Rock and Roll Show, 6 p.m. No cover. 843-808-9800.
Castano’s Italian Steakhouse
4926 U.S. 17 S., North Myrtle Beach, Harlequin, 6 p.m. 843-361-2000.
Danny Lee’s Place
4501 Socastee Boulevard, Myrtle Beach, Karaoke, 8:30 p.m. 843-293-3558.
K-Rae’s Waterway Bar & Grille
1950 Wachesaw Road, Murrells Island, Acoustic Johnny, 12:30 p.m. No cover. 843-357-3655.
Key West Crazy
4492 Waterfront Ave., Little River, Charlie Snuggs and Butch Bowen, 7 p.m. 843-249-6163.
Mai Tai’s Beach House and Grille
407 Yaupon Circle, Myrtle Beach, Shag Dancing/Dancing to the Oldies, 6 p.m. 843-945-1364.
Pawleys Island Tavern
10635 Ocean Highway, Pawleys Island, Thompson, Brown and Dalton, 8 p.m. No cover. 843-237-8465.
Sharkey’s Beach Bar
600 N. Ocean Blvd., Myrtle Beach, Sons of a Beach, 9 p.m. No cover.
The Calvin Gilmore Theater
8901 N. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach, Ricky Skaggs, 6 p.m. 843-913-4000.
Whiskey Beach Bar & Grill
9668 N. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach, Class of ’57, 5 p.m. No cover. 843-712-1724.
Monday
Alabama Theatre
4750 U.S. 17 S., North Myrtle Beach, One The Show, 7:30 p.m. $35.95-$49.25. 843-272-1111.
Broadway at the Beach — Legends in Concert Theater
2925 Hollywood Drive, Myrtle Beach, Legends in Concert, 8 p.m. $13.95-$48.95. 843-238-7827.
Bowery
110 Ninth Ave. N., Myrtle Beach, Lee Travis and The Bounty Hunters, 8:30 p.m. $3; no cover for locals. 843-626-3445.
Castano’s Italian Steakhouse
4926 U.S. 17 S., North Myrtle Beach, Dale Mosler, 6 p.m. 843-361-2000.
GTS Theatre
1220 Port Drive, Myrtle Beach, Motor City Musical - A Tribute To Motown, 7 p.m. $37.95; $17.95 students 12-16; $8.95 children 3-11. 843-765-4386.
House of Blues
4640 U.S. 17 S. , North Myrtle Beach, Murder Mystery Dinner Theater,7 p.m. $42.50. 843-272-3000.
Jamin’ Leather
1222 Port Drive, Myrtle Beach, Acoustic Johnny, 11 a.m. No cover.
Key West Crazy
4492 Waterfront Ave., Little River, Karaoke with Cheryl Z, 5:30 p.m. 843-249-6163.
The Calvin Gilmore Theater
8901 N. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach, The Carolina Opry, 7 p.m. $27.86-$49.95. 843-913-4000.
Tuesday
Alabama Theatre
4750 U.S. 17 S., North Myrtle Beach, One The Show, 7:30 p.m. $35.95-$49.25. 843-272-1111.
Billy the Kids Restaurant/Maxwell’s Lounge
3456 Sea Mountain Highway, Little River, Richard Hubble, 7 p.m. $13.99.
Bowery
110 Ninth Ave. N., Myrtle Beach, Lee Travis and The Bounty Hunters, 8:30 p.m. $3; no cover for locals. 843-626-3445.
Broadway at the Beach — Legends in Concert Theater
2925 Hollywood Drive, Myrtle Beach, Legends in Concert, 2 and 8 p.m. $13.95-$48.95. 843-238-7827.
Carbone’s Steak and Seafood
1521 U.S. 17, Little River, Mister Fifties, 4 p.m. No cover.
Castano’s Italian Steakhouse
4926 U.S. 17 S., North Myrtle Beach, Gene Santini, 6 p.m. 843-361-2000.
Dirty Debs Sports Lounge
1911 S.C. 544, Conway, Pier Pressure Entertainment, 8 p.m. 843-234-3174.
GTS Theatre
1220 Port Drive, Myrtle Beach, Motor City Musical - A Tribute To Motown, 7 p.m. $37.95; $17.95 students 12-16; $8.95 children 3-11. 843-765-4386.
Jamin’ Leather
1222 Port Drive, Myrtle Beach, Acoustic Johnny, 11 a.m. No cover.
Ole Shillelagh Grill & Raw Bar
405 S. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach, Centerstage Karaoke with Easy E and Debbie G, 8:30 p.m. No cover. 843-448-6021.
Palace Theatre
1420 Celebrity Circle, Myrtle Beach, Hot Jersey Nights, 5 p.m. 800-905-4228.
Rockin’ Hard Saloon
3140 U.S. 17, Murrells Inlet, Ladies’ Night, 8 p.m. 843-299-0319.
The Calvin Gilmore Theater
8901 N. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach, Time Warp, 7 p.m. $27.86-$49.95. 843-913-4000.
Wednesday
Alabama Theatre
4750 U.S. 17 S., North Myrtle Beach, One The Show, 7:30 p.m. $35.95-$49.25. 843-272-1111.
Billy the Kids Restaurant/Maxwell’s Lounge
3456 Sea Mountain Highway, Little River, Karaoke with Cat, 8 p.m. No cover.
Bowery
110 Ninth Ave. N., Myrtle Beach, Lee Travis and The Bounty Hunters, 8:30 p.m. $3; no cover for locals. 843-626-3445.
Broadway at the Beach — Legends in Concert Theater
2925 Hollywood Drive, Myrtle Beach, Legends in Concert, 8 p.m. $13.95-$48.95. 843-238-7827.
Castano’s Italian Steakhouse
4926 U.S. 17 S., North Myrtle Beach, Harlequin, 6 p.m. 843-361-2000.
Danny Lee’s Place
4501 Socastee Boulevard, Myrtle Beach, Karaoke, 8:30 p.m. 843-293-3558.
GTS Theatre
1220 Port Drive, Myrtle Beach, Wild 4 Hypnosis - Fusion Family Fun Show, 7 p.m. $15; $10 students 12-17; no cover for children (limit two per adult). 843-765-4386.
GTS Theatre
1220 Port Drive, Myrtle Beach, Motor City Musical - A Tribute To Motown, 4 p.m. $37.95; $17.95 students 12-16; $8.95 children 3-11. 843-765-4386.
House of Blues
4640 U.S. 17 S., North Myrtle Beach, Murder Mystery Dinner Theater, 7 p.m. $42.50. 843-272-3000.
Key West Crazy
4492 Waterfront Ave., Little River, Fat Jack Duo, 7 p.m. 843-249-6163.
Mulligan’s Sports Bar & Restaurant
1359 U.S. 17, Little River, Karaoke with Cheryl Z, 6 p.m. No cover. 843-249-7145.
Palace Theatre
1420 Celebrity Circle, Myrtle Beach, Hot Jersey Nights, 2 and 5 p.m. 800-905-4228.
Rockin’ Hard Saloon
3140 U.S. 17, Murrells Inlet, Acoustic Jam with Eddy and Cameron, 9 p.m. 843-299-0319.
The Calvin Gilmore Theater
8901 N. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach, The Carolina Opry, 7 p.m. $27.86-$49.95. 843-913-4000.
Thursday
Alabama Theatre
4750 U.S. 17 S., North Myrtle Beach, One The Show, 7:30 p.m. $35.95-$49.25. 843-272-1111.
Bowery
110 Ninth Ave. N., Myrtle Beach, Lee Travis and The Bounty Hunters, 8:30 p.m. $3; no cover for locals. 843-626-3445.
Broadway at the Beach — Legends in Concert Theater
2925 Hollywood Drive, Myrtle Beach, Legends in Concert, 8 p.m. $13.95-$48.95. 843-238-7827.
Billy the Kids Restaurant/Maxwell’s Lounge
3456 Sea Mountain Highway, Little River, Len Dallas, Jim Quick and Coastline, 8 p.m. No cover.
Key West Crazy
4492 Waterfront Ave., Little River, Tammy’s Tangent, 7 p.m. No cover. 843-249-6163.
GTS Theatre
1220 Port Drive, Myrtle Beach, Motor City Musical - A Tribute To Motown, 7 p.m. $37.95; $17.95 students 12-16; $8.95 children 3-11. 843-765-4386.
Jamin’ Leather
1222 Port Drive, Myrtle Beach, Acoustic Johnny, 11 a.m. No cover.
Palace Theatre
1420 Celebrity Circle, Myrtle Beach, Hot Jersey Nights, 5 p.m. 800-905-4228.
Pawleys Island Tavern
10635 Ocean Highway, Pawleys Island, Bo Farish, 8 p.m. No cover. 843-237-8465.
Rockin’ Hard Saloon
3140 U.S. 17, Murrells Inlet, Illegal Karaoke, 9 p.m. 843-299-0319.
Sharkey’s Beach Bar
600 N. Ocean Blvd., Myrtle Beach, Rich Butler Unplugged, 9 p.m. No cover.
The Calvin Gilmore Theater
8901 N. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach, The Carolina Opry, 7 p.m. $27.86-$49.95. 843-913-4000.
