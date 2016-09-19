Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on Sept. 20

Art class for adults on Tuesdays in rec center
Join a “Basics and Beyond” art class for adults, in all skill levels and in various media, every Tuesday, led by Nina Ortiz. Register at 843-997-4729, 843-280–5584 or parks.nmb.us.
Details: 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at North Myrtle Beach’s J. Bryan Floyd Community Center, 1030 Possum Trot Road. $25 per class or $85 monthly.
See Bollywood classic ‘Sholay’ at CCU
See “Sholay,” an Indian action-adventure story from 1975 that’s viewed as a s a Bollywood classic, prefaced with a discussion led by Tripthi Pillai, an English professor. Details at 843-234-3410, or email tpillai@coastal.edu.
Details: 5 p.m. at Coastal Carolina University Coastal Theater, Lib Jackson Studio Union A-110, on main campus, accessed from U.S. 501 and S.C. 544 in Conway. Free.
Learn ‘All About Beer’ in museum lecture
In the “Sand Bar Lecture Series,” local homebrewer Jim Hill will speak on “All About Beer,” covering the history of beer, beer styles, basic brewing techniques, facts and myths about beer, and how to enjoy your favorite glass of beer. Details at 910-579-1016 orwww.museumplanetarium.org.
Details: 6 p.m. at Museum of Coastal Carolina, 21 E. Second St., Ocean Isle Beach, N.C. Free with admission: $9.50 ages 13-61, $8.50 ages 62 and older, $7.50 ages 3-12, and free ages 2 and younger.
Join coin club meetings twice monthly
The Myrtle Beach Coin Club meets on the first and third Tuesdays monthly. Guests are welcome. For details, leave message at 843-742-5280.
Details: 6:30 p.m. at Moose Lodge 1959, 479 Burcale Road, in Forestbrook community, west of Myrtle Beach, south from U.S. 501.
Blaze to burn Cabana’s stage with laughs
Tommy Blaze will perform nightly through Saturday, with Jesse Jones and Cooter Douglas opening. Details at 843-449-4242 or comedycabana.com.
Details: 8 p.m. (also 10:15 p.m. Friday-Saturday) at Comedy Cabana, 9588 N. Kings Highway, just north of Myrtle Beach, for $15 or $17.50.
Cruise aquarium’s glass-bottom boat
“Glass Bottom Boat Adventure” rides depart about every 20 minutes, atop the 750,000-gallon “Dangerous Reef” exhibit, with possible views of sharks, rays, sawfish, schools of other species – and maybe, Gabby the green sea turtle. Details at 843-916-0888, 800-734-8888 or www.ripleysaquarium.com
Details: At Ripley’s Aquarium, open 9 a.m. daily at Broadway at the Beach, on 29th Avenue North, between U.S. 17 Bypass and Robert M. Grissom Parkway in Myrtle Beach – for plus tax, extra $12.99 ages 12 and older, and $6.99 ages 3-11, besides admission: $26.99 (or $24.99 advance online) for ages 12 and older, $16.99 ages 6-11, $7.99 ages 2-5, and free ages 1 and younger.
Comments