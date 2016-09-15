Entertainment

September 15, 2016 4:20 AM

Country Music Fest ready to announce an act ‘bigger than we’ve had before’

By Jason M. Rodriguez

The promoter of the popular Carolina Country Music Fest said tickets are expected to go on sale as early as this weekend for the 2017 event, which runs June 8-12.

Bob Durkin, president of festival organizer Full House Productions, said an announcement of one of the main acts is coming soon.

“For next year, we’re about announce an act that’s even bigger than we’ve had before,” Durkin said.

CCMF has strategically planned its summer dates around when CMA Fest is hosted in Nashville to court their artists to the beach. Last year, artists like Kelsea Ballerini, Florida Georgia Line, Maren Morris, and Keith Urban played both the Nashville show and CCMF.

“Our headliners, we definitely have a choice of them because they were all in Nashville and very close,” Durkin said. “You can definitely count on the fact that we’ll have the same line up, and that we’ll take advantage of the fact that everybody is staying local because of that big festival.”

Durkin said all of the headliners should be announced just in time for the holidays.

“We’ll have our first big announcement sometime next week, probably. This year, I can tell you, we’ll have all of our headliners announced before the Christmas holidays... you will know it’s worthwhile to get your flights and your tickets for your wife for Christmas.

“Knowing all those headliners will hopefully get more people to use them as Christmas presents.”

