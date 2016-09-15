Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on Sept. 16

Veterans invited to monthly luncheons
Veterans of all services are invited to a new year of Merchant Marines’ monthly lunch meetings. 843-685-1964 or www.usmmsc.com.
Details: Buy lunch at noon, meet at 1 p.m., at Veterans Cafe & Grille, 3544 Northgate Blvd., Myrtle Beach, in Northgate Plaza, off S.C. 707 at southwest corner at U.S. 17, near Dollar General.
‘Live Another Day’ rolls out nationwide
“Live Another Day,” a documentary about the government bailout of automakers General Motors and Chrysler – which also had its world premiere in April at the Myrtle Beach International Film Festival – goes into nationwide release. www.liveanotherdaymovie.com, and host venue: 843-282-0550 or www.stonetheatres.com
Details: At Grand 14 Cinema, at The Market Common in Myrtle Beach (check to confirm times), at regular movie prices.
Join Strand Cinema for two shows daily
The Strand Cinema group begins a new weekend of movies, all from the past two years: “Maggie's Plan ” at 2:30 p.m., and “Love & Mercy” 7 p.m.; and on Saturday: “ Love & Friendship” at 2:30 p.m. and “Testament of Youth” 7 p.m. 843-527-2924 or www.strandcinema.org.
Details: At Strand Theater, 710 Front St., Georgetown; each $5 for members, otherwise $7.
Catch movie, ‘Ripcord,’ outdoor concerts
▪ “Race,” 3 p.m., for adults (rated PG-13), in Myrtle Beach’s Base Recreation Center, 800 Gabreski Lane, near Pampas Drive and Horry-Georgetown Technical College Grand Strand campus. Free. 843-918-2380.
▪ Andrew Thielen Big Band, 7-9 p.m. at North Myrtle Beach Park & Sports Complex, at S.C. 90 and Robert Edge Parkway. Free. 843-280-5594, ext. 3; or parks.nmb.us/festivalsevents/concerts/sounds-of-summer-concert-series/.
▪ Five40, 7-11 p.m. on The Deck, at House of Blues, at Barefoot Landing, on U.S. 17 in North Myrtle Beach. Free. 843-272-3000 or www.hob.com/myrtlebeach.
▪ Theatre of the Republic’s “Ripcord,” 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday, at Main Street Theatre, 335 Main. St., Conway. $23. 843-488-0821 or www.theatreoftherepublic.com.
▪ Natalie Stovall and The Drive, 9 p.m. at The Boathouse Waterway Bar & Grill, 201 Fantasy Harbor Blvd., along Intracoastal Waterway, just west of Myrtle Beach, off U.S. 501, next to Clarion Hotel. Free. 843-903-2628 or www.boathousemb.com.
Family Kingdom still open weekends
Family Kingdom Amusement Park is open with this schedule through Oct. 1: 6-10 p.m. Fridays, 4-10 p.m. Saturdays (but 1-8 p.m. on Oct. 1), and 1-6 p.m. Sundays, all weather permitting. 843-626-3447 or www.familykingdomfun.com.
Details: At 300 S. Ocean Blvd., Myrtle Beach admission is free, and wristbands for all ages – which do not include go-carts and zip lines – are $27.35 plus tax (or $15.75 total for local residents with ID, sold only in the office under Swamp Fox roller coaster), and individual ride tickets cost $1.15 plus tax each, with 2-5 tickets needed per ride.
Race daily at Broadway Grand Prix
Broadway Grand Prix Family Race Park is open daily, 11 a.m.- 9 p.m. Fridays, otherwise noon-8 p.m., through Oct. 16, then weekends only into later December. 843-839-4080 or broadwaygrandprix.com.
Details: At 1820 21st Ave N. Ext., Myrtle Beach, at U.S. 17 Bypass, across from Palace Theatre and Broadway at the Beach. Various pricing options.
Comments