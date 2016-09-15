Entertainment

September 15, 2016 5:00 AM

Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on Sept. 16

Veterans invited to monthly luncheons

Veterans of all services are invited to a new year of Merchant Marines’ monthly lunch meetings. 843-685-1964 or www.usmmsc.com.

Details: Buy lunch at noon, meet at 1 p.m., at Veterans Cafe & Grille, 3544 Northgate Blvd., Myrtle Beach, in Northgate Plaza, off S.C. 707 at southwest corner at U.S. 17, near Dollar General.

‘Live Another Day’ rolls out nationwide

“Live Another Day,” a documentary about the government bailout of automakers General Motors and Chrysler – which also had its world premiere in April at the Myrtle Beach International Film Festival – goes into nationwide release. www.liveanotherdaymovie.com, and host venue: 843-282-0550 or www.stonetheatres.com

Details: At Grand 14 Cinema, at The Market Common in Myrtle Beach (check to confirm times), at regular movie prices.

Join Strand Cinema for two shows daily

The Strand Cinema group begins a new weekend of movies, all from the past two years: “Maggie's Plan ” at 2:30 p.m., and “Love & Mercy” 7 p.m.; and on Saturday: “ Love & Friendship” at 2:30 p.m. and “Testament of Youth” 7 p.m. 843-527-2924 or www.strandcinema.org.

Details: At Strand Theater, 710 Front St., Georgetown; each $5 for members, otherwise $7.

Catch movie, ‘Ripcord,’ outdoor concerts

▪ “Race,” 3 p.m., for adults (rated PG-13), in Myrtle Beach’s Base Recreation Center, 800 Gabreski Lane, near Pampas Drive and Horry-Georgetown Technical College Grand Strand campus. Free. 843-918-2380.

▪ Andrew Thielen Big Band, 7-9 p.m. at North Myrtle Beach Park & Sports Complex, at S.C. 90 and Robert Edge Parkway. Free. 843-280-5594, ext. 3; or parks.nmb.us/festivalsevents/concerts/sounds-of-summer-concert-series/.

▪ Five40, 7-11 p.m. on The Deck, at House of Blues, at Barefoot Landing, on U.S. 17 in North Myrtle Beach. Free. 843-272-3000 or www.hob.com/myrtlebeach.

▪ Theatre of the Republic’s “Ripcord,” 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday, at Main Street Theatre, 335 Main. St., Conway. $23. 843-488-0821 or www.theatreoftherepublic.com.

▪ Natalie Stovall and The Drive, 9 p.m. at The Boathouse Waterway Bar & Grill, 201 Fantasy Harbor Blvd., along Intracoastal Waterway, just west of Myrtle Beach, off U.S. 501, next to Clarion Hotel. Free. 843-903-2628 or www.boathousemb.com.

Family Kingdom still open weekends

Family Kingdom Amusement Park is open with this schedule through Oct. 1: 6-10 p.m. Fridays, 4-10 p.m. Saturdays (but 1-8 p.m. on Oct. 1), and 1-6 p.m. Sundays, all weather permitting. 843-626-3447 or www.familykingdomfun.com.

Details: At 300 S. Ocean Blvd., Myrtle Beach admission is free, and wristbands for all ages – which do not include go-carts and zip lines – are $27.35 plus tax (or $15.75 total for local residents with ID, sold only in the office under Swamp Fox roller coaster), and individual ride tickets cost $1.15 plus tax each, with 2-5 tickets needed per ride.

Race daily at Broadway Grand Prix

Broadway Grand Prix Family Race Park is open daily, 11 a.m.- 9 p.m. Fridays, otherwise noon-8 p.m., through Oct. 16, then weekends only into later December. 843-839-4080 or broadwaygrandprix.com.

Details: At 1820 21st Ave N. Ext., Myrtle Beach, at U.S. 17 Bypass, across from Palace Theatre and Broadway at the Beach. Various pricing options.

Related content

Entertainment

Comments

Videos

"Get Fired" at The Office Italian Pub in Myrtle Beach with Greg Messcher | Hot Pour

View more video

Entertainment Videos