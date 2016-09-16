Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on Sept. 17

Hoe-Down in Aynor among many special events
▪ “BFF (Breast Friends Forever) Pink Ribbon Run” – benefiting Caring In Our Lifetime of Myrtle Beach (caringinourlifetime.com) – Saturday at Barefoot Resort, 2051 Bridge View Court, near North Myrtle Beach, with 5k at 8 a.m. (for $35 advance) and 10k at 9 a.m. ($40 – or both races for $70), and “Kids Fun Run/Tot Trot about 10:30 a.m. www.bffpinkribbonrun.com or www.grandstrandrunning.com.
▪ Guided tour of Bird Island, begins at 9 a.m. at Museum of Coastal Carolina, 21 E. Second St., Ocean Isle Beach, N.C. Free with admission: $9.50 ages 13-61, $8.50 ages 62 and older, $7.50 ages 3-12, and free ages 2 and younger. 910-579-1016 or www.museumplanetarium.org.
▪ “Autism Friendly Family Day,” 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at Myrtle Beach State Park, on U.S. 17 Business, south of Ocean Boulevard/Farrow Parkway. Free with park admission: $5 ages 16 and older, $3.25 S.C. seniors, and $3 ages 6-15. 609-744-0099, championautismnetwork.com, or email beckylarge66@gmail.com. Also, for park: 843-238-0874 or www.myrtlebeachsp.com.
▪ N.C. Shell Club Show, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday at Cape Fear Museum of History and Science, 814 Market St., Wilmington. Free with admission: $8 adults, $7 seniors and college students, $5 ages 6-17, and free ages 5 and younger and for active duty military personnel and their families. Reach club at 910-798-4368 or www.ncshellclub.com, and host venue at 910-798-4370 or www.capefearmuseum.com.
▪ Harvest Hoe-Down Festival, by Pilot Club of Aynor, in Aynor Town Park, 600 S. Main St., off U.S. 501, with parade at 10 a.m., music 11 a.m.-6 p.m., and street dance 7-10 p.m. Free admission. 843-358-1074 or www.aynorharvesthoedown.org.
▪ Brunswick County Intercultural Festival, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. outside Brunswick Community College Odell Williamson Auditorium, off College Road, south of U.S. 17 in Supply, N.C. Free admission. 910-842-6566 or www.bcifestival.org.
▪ “Zugunruhefest” finale, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at The Center for Birds of Prey, 4719 U.S. 17 N., Awendaw, about 35 miles south of Georgetown. Free with general admission: $15 ages 17-64, $14 seniors and active duty military, $10 ages 6-16, and free ages 5 and younger. 843-971-7474 or www.thecenterforbirdsofprey.org/zugunruhefest.
▪ Final weekend for “Bob Hope: An American Treasure” traveling exhibit, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and noon-4 p.m. Sunday at North Myrtle Beach Area Historical Museum, 799 Second Ave. N. $10 ages 18-59; $8 ages 60 and older and military/student with ID; $5 ages 5-12; and free ages 4 and younger. 843-427-7668 or www.nmbmuseum.com.
▪ Myrtle Beach Car Club cruise-in, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., at Maggie D’s, 407 Seaboard St., Myrtle Beach.. Free. 843-742-9802 or www.myrtlebeachcarclub.com.
▪ “Purple Feet Festival” benefit, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. at Silver Coast Winery, 6680 Barbeque Road, Ocean Isle Beach, N.C. Tickets for ages 12 and older: $7 advance, $8 at gate, and $5 with donation of 4-6 dry/canned food donations; and free ages 11 and younger, and for Lucy look-alikes (for contest at 3 p.m.). 910-287-2800 or www.silvercoastwinery.com.
▪ “SeptemberFest,” including “Flavor of the Landing” – benefiting Lowcountry Food Bank – noon-4 p.m. at Barefoot Landing, on U.S. 17 in North Myrtle Beach. Free admission. 843-272-8349 or www.bflanding.com.
▪ Grand Strand Shriners Parade, 1 p.m., southward on Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach, between 12th and 29th avenues South. www.southatlanticsa.org/sasafall2016.htm.
▪ “South Carolina’s Railroad Heritage” lecture, with Rodger Stroup, 1 p.m. at Horry County Museum, 805 Main St., Conway (open 9 a.m.-5 p.m.). Free. 915-5320 orwww.horrycountymuseum.org.
▪ Strand Cinema: “ Love & Friendship” at 2:30 p.m. and “Testament of Youth” 7 p.m., at Strand Theater, 710 Front St., Georgetown; each $5 for members, otherwise $7. 843-527-2924 or www.strandcinema.org.
▪ “An Evening with Aaron Caruso and Friends” dinner and concert, benefiting Community Kitchen of Myrtle Beach – 6-11 p.m. at Clarion Hotel & Conference Center, 101 Fantasy Harbour Blvd., just west of Myrtle Beach and along the Intracoastal Waterway, off U.S. 501 and George Bishop Parkway. $45. 843-655-1636 or www.sonsofitalymb.com, and www.aaroncaruso.com.
▪ Global Christian Professional Women’s Association inaugural conference, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday and 6:45 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday at Myrtle Beach Convention Center, at Oak Street and 21st Avenue North. $50 members, otherwise $100 guest rate for full day, or join as member and attend for $150. 866-774-2792 or www.gcpwa.org/2016conference/.
▪ Grand Strand Beach Social Dancers’ season kickoff, 7-10 p.m. at Grand Strand Senior Center, 1268 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach. $7; tables of eight available. 843-903-3765.
▪ Theatre of the Republic’s “Ripcord,” 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday, at Main Street Theatre, 335 Main. St., Conway. $23. 843-488-0821 or www.theatreoftherepublic.com.
▪ “Beard, Mustache and Facial Hair Competition,” and benefiting Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association, Chapter 34-3, based in Myrtle Beach (www.cvma34-3.com), 8 p.m. at Rockin’ Hard Saloon, 3352 U.S. 17 Business, Garden City Beach (843-299-0319 or rhsmb.com). $20 to compete (doors open 6 p.m. for sign-up) or $15 to watch. 843-340-6564, www.southcarolinabeardclub.com, or email scbeardclub@yahoo.com.
▪ “The Odd Couple,” 8 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays and 3 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays through Oct. 2, at Stage Left Theatre Company, 3064 DeVille St., Myrtle Beach, at The Market Common. 21 general admission; and $18 active-duty military, veterans and students. 843-232-0339 or www.stagelefttheatremb.com.
