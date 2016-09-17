Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on Sept. 18

‘Lilypalooza,’ ‘Hugs for Horses’ barbecue among events
▪ Reapers Motorcycle Club’s benefit ride/poker run for efforts to rebuild Huntington Beach State Park Nature Center, noon (registration open 9 a.m.) at Suck Bang Blow, 3393 U.S. 17 Business, Murrells Inlet. 843-651-7960, or email rideittillitblows@suckbangblow.com.
▪ Final day of “Bob Hope: An American Treasure” traveling exhibit, noon-4 p.m. at North Myrtle Beach Area Historical Museum, 799 Second Ave. N., North Myrtle Beach. $10 ages 18-59; $8 ages 60 and older and military/student with ID; $5 ages 5-12; and free ages 4 and younger. 843-427-7668 or www.nmbmuseum.com.
▪ SOS (Society of Stranders) Fall Migration free concerts in downtown North Myrtle Beach: 1-5 p.m. Sunday with The Entertainers, Castaways, and Midnight Allie, on First Avenue, beside OD Arcade; and noon-5:30 p.m. Monday with The Tams, Black Water Rhythm & Blues Band, and Hip Pocket Band, on Main Street. 888-767-3113 or www.shagdance.com/migration.htm.
▪ N.C. Shell Club Show, 1-5 p.m. at Cape Fear Museum of History and Science, 814 Market St., Wilmington. Free with admission: $8 adults, $7 seniors and college students, $5 ages 6-17, and free ages 5 and younger and for active duty military personnel and their families. Reach club at 910-798-4368 or www.ncshellclub.com, and host venue at 910-798-4370 or www.capefearmuseum.com.
▪ Waccamaw Arts & Crafts Guild meeting, with presentation by Kate Lagaly, artist in colored pencil and watercolors, 1:30 p.m. at Franklin G. Burroughs-Simeon B. Chapin Art Museum, 3100 S. Ocean Blvd., Myrtle Beach. www.wacg.org.
▪ “Surfside Sunday Serenades,” 2-5 p.m. with Crave & Co., Zoey Lee, Eddie Blackmon, and Keight, in Passive Park, near veterans memorial, at Surfside and Willow drives. 843-450-7281.
▪ “Lilypalooza” festival benefit for families of children coping with cancer, 2-6 p.m. at Big Beaver Bar, 3534 U.S. 17 Business, Murrells Inlet, at Georgetown County line. Free admission. Host venue at 843-651-3838.
▪ “Flashback Cinema,” with “The Big Lebowski,” from 1998, 2 and 7 p.m. Sunday and Wednesday at Grand 14 Cinema, at The Market Common in Myrtle Beach, at regular movie prices. 843-282-0550 or www.stonetheatres.com, and www.flashbackcinema.net.
▪ Myrtle Beach Orchid Society meeting, 2:30 p.m. at Grand Strand Senior Center, 1268 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach. 910-579-7089 or 843-236-2221.
▪ “BBQ Challenge” for “Hugs for Horses” Georgetown-area therapeutic riding program for children and adults with disabilities, 3-7 p.m. at Dead Dog Saloon, 4079 U.S. 17 Business, Murrells Inlet. 843-546-3685, 843-546-8228 or www.hugsforhorses.org.
▪ Help 4 Kids/Backpack Buddies Party benefit, 3 p.m. at The Officers Club, at Myrtle Beach Yacht Club, on U.S. 17, in Coquina Harbor in Little River. Free meal with donation of such items as Ramen noodles, apple or pudding packets, Pop-Tarts, and cereal bars (See list of donations sought at help4kidssc.com). 843-280-0109 or 843-503-8944.
▪ Theatre of the Republic’s “Ripcord” finale, 3 p.m. at Main Street Theatre, 335 Main. St., Conway. $23. 843-488-0821 or www.theatreoftherepublic.com.
▪ “The Odd Couple,” 3 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays and 8 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays through Oct. 2, at Stage Left Theatre Company, 3064 DeVille St., Myrtle Beach, at The Market Common. $21 general admission; and $18 active-duty military, veterans and students. 843-232-0339 or www.stagelefttheatremb.com.
▪ “The Class of ’57– Cash, Perkins, Lewis & Presley” tribute by Mister Fifties, 5-9 p.m. Sundays through Sept. 25, at Whiskey Beach Bar & Grill, 9668 N. Kings Highway, in Galleria complex, north of Myrtle Beach. 843-798-2639 or misterfifties.com, or venue at 843-712-1724.
▪ African Children’s Choir, 7 p.m. at Brunswick Community College Odell Williamson Auditorium, off U.S. 17 in Supply, N.C. Free with tickets, maximum six per request. 910-755-7416; 800-754-1050, ext. 7416; or www.bccowa.com.
▪ Rick Alviti and His Showband “Tribute to Elvis,” 7:30 p.m. at Alabama Theatre, on north end of Barefoot Landing, on U.S. 17 in North Myrtle Beach. $27.40 or $34.95. 843-272-1111, 800-342-2262 or www.alabama-theatre.com.
