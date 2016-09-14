Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on Sept. 15

Book sale at library for $5 a bag
The Friends of Carolina Forest Library will have a book, audiobook and CD sale: fill a grocery bag for $5. Details at 843-915-5282 orwww.hcml.org.
Details: 10 a.m.-7 p.m. at Horry County Memorial Library Carolina Forest branch, 2250 Carolina Forest Blvd., east of U.S. 501.
Artspace 506 unveils ‘Conjure’ exhibit
Join an opening reception for “Conjure,” works by Talbot Easton Selby, melding photographic, sculptural and mystical elements, in an exhibit that will continue through Nov. 12. Details at 843-273-0399 or www.artspace506.com.
Details: 5-8 p.m. at Artspace 506, 506 37th Ave. S., North Myrtle Beach, open 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays. Free.
Trio of concerts across Grand Strand
▪ “Music in the Park” with Carolina Midnight, 6-9 p.m. in Georgetown’s Francis Marion Park, at Front and Broad streets. Free. www.georgetownseaport.com/events/, or email GBASC29440@gmail.com.
▪ Midnight Allie , 7-9 p.m. at North Myrtle Beach’s Horseshoe, Horseshoe, at Main Street and Ocean Boulevard. Free. 843-280-5594, ext. 3; or parks.nmb.us.
▪ “Pushing the Limits: Steve Bailey and Victor Wooten” bass showcase, with Matthew White on trumpet and Tim Fischer on guitar, 7:30 p.m. at Coastal Carolina University Wheelwright Auditorium, on main campus, accessed from U.S. 501 and S.C. 544 in Conway. $17 general, with discounts available. 843-349-2787 or www.coastal.edu/culturalarts.
Stage Left opens ‘The Odd Couple’
Stage Left Theatre Company opens its season with “The Odd Couple,” Sept. 15- Oct. 2: 8 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays and 3 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays. Details at 843-232-0339 or www.stagelefttheatremb.com.
Details: At Stage Left, 3064 DeVille St., Myrtle Beach, at The Market Common, between Nevers and Lewis streets, next to Coastal Dance Centre. $21 general admission; and $18 active-duty military, veterans and students.
Escape south for day trip to ‘Zugunruhefest’
The “Zugunruhefest” migration-focused birding festival opens Thursday for three days through Saturday. Details at 843-971-7474 or www.thecenterforbirdsofprey.org/zugunruhefest.
Details: At The Center for Birds of Prey, 4719 U.S. 17 N., Awendaw, about 35 miles south of Georgetown (open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, with guided tours at 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. and flight demonstrations at 11:30 a.m. and 3 p.m.). Festival free with general admission: $15 ages 17-64, $14 seniors and active duty military, $10 ages 6-16, and free ages 5 and younger. Fees vary for extra activities, such as two-hour, birding excursions by boat, for $40 to $45; and one-hour, behind-the-scenes tours of Avian Conservation Center Medical Clinic and Oiled Bird Response Facility, for $10.
