Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on Sept. 14

DAR Chapter welcomes Constitution speaker
The Daughters of the American Revolution Brunswick Town Chapter will meet, with Musette Steck, special guest, discussing “North Carolina and the Constitution.” Details at 910-253-8853, 910-540-0301 or darbrunswicktownchapter.blogspot.com/.
Details: 10 a.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church, 209 E. Nash St., Southport, across from U.S. Postal Service branch.
Museum screens documentary on Wednesdays
See a documentary every Wednesday, this time with “Profiles in American Character: Robert E. Lee.” Details at 843-915-5320 or www.horrycountymuseum.org.
Details: 1 p.m. at Horry County Museum (open 9 a.m.-5 p.m.), 805 Main St., Conway. Free.
Music benefit at VFW in Murrells Inlet
Take in tunes by such entertainers as Doug Fankhauser, Acoustic Johnny, and the Yale Brothers, in a benefit for Kevin Dunn, a local musician who lost everything in a house fire. Details at 843-651-6900.
Details: 3-9 p.m. at Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10420, 4359 U.S. 17 Bypass S., Murrells Inlet. $5.
Shop monthly book sale at library
The Friends of the Surfside Beach Library has a book sale on the second Wednesday monthly, including CDs, DVDs, audiobooks and puzzles, with most items costing 25 cents-$2. Details at 843-238-5869 for Friends group, and host site at 843-205-5280 or www.hcml.org.
Details: 4-6 p.m. (open at 3:30 for Friends members) at Horry County Memorial Library Surfside Beach branch, 410 Surfside Drive.
Take in ‘Pitch Night’ at Grand 14 Cinema
At “Pitch Night,” presented by a group including Grand Strand Technology Council, local entrepreneurs will take turns pitching their ideas. Details at gstechcouncil.org/event/pitch-night/.
Details: 6-8 p.m. Sept. 14 at Grand 14 Cinema, at The Market Common in Myrtle Beach. Free, with reservations at 843-900-7478. Reception afterward nearby at Tupelo Honey Cafe.
Rubber Band plays Sunset Beach park
Rubber Band will perform in a free concert series (also with Trey Calloway, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Sept. 21; and The Legacy Motown Revue, 4-6 p.m. Oct. 9). Details at 910-253-2031 or www.sunsetbeachconcerts.com.
Details: 6:30-8:30 p.m. in Sunset Beach’s Village Park, on Queen Anne Street.
‘Dinosaurs’ roaring for final month
“Dinosaurs – The Exhibition” continues through Oct. 1. Details at 843-808-9619, 888-841-2787 or www.dinosaursmb.com.
Details: Open 10 a.m. daily, in northeast corner of Broadway at the Beach off 29th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach, between Ripley’s Aquarium and Jimmy Buffett’s Margaritaville. Plus tax: $14.95 ages 13 and older, $9.95 ages 3-12, free ages 2 and younger; and family pass, for two adults, two children, is $44.95.
Comments