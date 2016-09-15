Planetarium powers up fall menu of programs | Best Bets

THURSDAYS-SATURDAYS | Through 11.19
Planetarium in orbit with autumn slate of shows
Ingram Planetarium, 7625 High Market St., Sunset Beach, N.C., which opens at 12:30 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, has this fall schedule through Nov. 19:
▪ All three days weekly – “The Sky Tonight” at noon.
▪ September – “Dinosaur Passage to Pangea” 1 p.m., “Sunstruck” 2 p.m., and “Back to the Moon For Good” (half-price admission for this).
▪ October – “Earth, Moon & Sun” 1 p.m.
▪ November – “Accidental Astronaut” 1 p.m.
▪ October and November – “Undiscovered Worlds” 2 p.m., and “Sea Monsters” 3 p.m. (half price)
Laser shows are one Friday-Saturday monthly, including Sept. 16 – “Retro ’80s” 6 p.m., and “Laser U2” 7 p.m.; and Sept. 17 – “Laser Vinyl” 6 p.m., and “Laser Metallica” 7 p.m.
Also, “Stars at Sunset,” showcasing stars, constellations and other celestial events visible in the night sky above the Carolinas, is 7 p.m. on the first Friday monthly.
Prices per program and show are $9.50 ages 13-61, $8.50 ages 62 and older, $7.50 ages 3-12, and free ages 2 and younger. Details at 910-575-0033 or museumplanetarium.org.
SATURDAY-SUNDAY, NEXT THURSDAY | 09.18-09.19, 09.22
Events include beard club, ‘Hugs for Horses’ benefits
▪ N.C. Shell Club Show, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday at Cape Fear Museum of History and Science, 814 Market St., Wilmington. Free with admission: $8 adults, $7 seniors and college students, $5 ages 6-17, and free ages 5 and younger and for active duty military personnel and their families. Reach club at 910-798-4368 or www.ncshellclub.com, and host venue at 910-798-4370 or www.capefearmuseum.com.
▪ “An Evening with Aaron Caruso and Friends” dinner and concert, by Sons of Italy Grand Strand Lodge 2868 of Socastee – and benefiting Community Kitchen of Myrtle Beach – 6-11 p.m. Saturday at Clarion Hotel & Conference Center, 101 Fantasy Harbour Blvd., just west of Myrtle Beach and along the Intracoastal Waterway, off U.S. 501 and George Bishop Parkway. $45. 843-655-1636 or www.sonsofitalymb.com, and www.aaroncaruso.com.
▪ Grand Strand Beach Social Dancers’ season kickoff, with music by Karen and Carl, 7-10 p.m. Saturday at Grand Strand Senior Center, 1268 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach. $7; tables of eight available. 843-903-3765.
▪ “Beard, Mustache and Facial Hair Competition,” by S.C. Beard Club – Myrtle Beach, and benefiting Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association, Chapter 34-3 (www.cvma34-3.com), 8 p.m. Saturday at Rockin’ Hard Saloon, 3352 U.S. 17 Business, Garden City Beach (843-299-0319 or rhsmb.com). $20 to compete (doors open 6 p.m. for sign-up) or $15 to watch. 843-340-6564, www.southcarolinabeardclub.com, or email scbeardclub@yahoo.com.
▪ Global Christian Professional Women’s Association inaugural conference, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday and 6:45 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday at Myrtle Beach Convention Center, at Oak Street and 21st Avenue North. $50 members, otherwise $100 guest rate for full day, or join as member and attend for $150. 866-774-2792 or www.gcpwa.org/2016conference/.
▪ Help 4 Kids/Backpack Buddies Party benefit, 3 p.m. Sunday at The Officers Club, at Myrtle Beach Yacht Club, on U.S. 17, in Coquina Harbor in Little River. Free meal with donation of such items as Ramen noodles, apple or pudding packets, Pop-Tarts, and cereal bars (See list of donations sought at help4kidssc.com). 843-280-0109 or 843-503-8944.
▪ “CinemaSonic Experience” – benefiting ChildFund International – with a concert, movie and play by Carman Licciardello, a Christian music artist diagnosed in 2013 with multiple myeloma cancer, 7 p.m. Sept. 22 at Myrtle Beach Christian Church, 1226 Burcale Road, near Forestbrook community. $10 general ages 19 and older, otherwise free in this section; $25 “Gold Circle”; or $100 VIP. 800-965-9324 or www.itickets.com/events/365919. More details at 843-236-1121 and www.carmantv.com.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY | 09.16-09.18
Celebrations outside include ‘Hoe Down,’ ‘Lilypalooza’
▪ SOS (Society of Stranders) Fall Migration, Friday-Sept. 27 at various sites in downtown North Myrtle Beach: Duck’s Beach Club, Ducks II, Fat Harold’s Beach Club, OD Arcade, OD Beach and Golf Resort, and The Pirate’s Cove, including free concerts – 1-5 p.m. Sunday with The Entertainers, Castaways, and Midnight Allie, on First Avenue, beside OD Arcade; and noon-5:30 p.m. Monday with The Tams, Black Water Rhythm & Blues Band, and Hip Pocket Band, on Main Street. No cover charge in aforementioned clubs with SOS membership, $35 a year. 888-767-3113 or www.shagdance.com/migration.htm.
▪ “BFF (Breast Friends Forever) Pink Ribbon Run” – benefiting Caring In Our Lifetime of Myrtle Beach (caringinourlifetime.com) – Saturday at Barefoot Resort, 2051 Bridge View Court, near North Myrtle Beach, with 5k at 8 a.m. (for $35 advance) and 10k at 9 a.m. ($40 – or both races for $70), and “Kids Fun Run/Tot Trot about 10:30 a.m. www.bffpinkribbonrun.com or www.grandstrandrunning.com.
▪ “Autism Friendly Family Day,” 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at Myrtle Beach State Park, on U.S. 17 Business, south of Ocean Boulevard/Farrow Parkway, with special programs including crabbing and fishing on pier, seining on beach, animal education, and cookout at noon. Free with park admission: $5 ages 16 and older, $3.25 S.C. seniors, and $3 ages 6-15. 609-744-0099, championautismnetwork.com, or email beckylarge66@gmail.com. Also, for park: 843-238-0874 or www.myrtlebeachsp.com.
▪ Harvest Hoe-Down Festival, by Pilot Club of Aynor, Saturday in Aynor Town Park, 600 S. Main St., off U.S. 501, with parade at 10 a.m., music 11 a.m.-6 p.m., and street dance 7-10 p.m. Free admission. 843-358-1074 or www.aynorharvesthoedown.org.
▪ Brunswick County Intercultural Festival, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday outside Brunswick Community College Odell Williamson Auditorium, off College Road, south of U.S. 17 in Supply, N.C. Free admission. 910-842-6566 or www.bcifestival.org.
▪ “Purple Feet Festival” – benefiting Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina, which includes Brunswick County – 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday at Silver Coast Winery, 6680 Barbeque Road, Ocean Isle Beach, N.C. Tickets for ages 12 and older: $7 advance, $8 at gate, and $5 with donation of 4-6 dry/canned food donations; and free ages 11 and younger, and for Lucy look-alikes (for contest at 3 p.m.). 910-287-2800 or www.silvercoastwinery.com.
▪ “SeptemberFest,” including “Flavor of the Landing” – benefiting Lowcountry Food Bank – noon-4 p.m. Saturday at Barefoot Landing, on U.S. 17 in North Myrtle Beach. Free admission. 843-272-8349 or www.bflanding.com.
▪ South Atlantic Shrine Association Fall Festival – benefiting Shriners’ Hospitals for Children and other related charities for youth burn victims – including Grand Strand Shriners Parade, 1 p.m. Saturday, southward on Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach, between 12th and 29th avenues South. www.southatlanticsa.org/sasafall2016.htm.
▪ Reapers Motorcycle Club’s benefit ride/poker run for efforts to rebuild Huntington Beach State Park Nature Center, noon Sunday (registration open 9 a.m.) at Suck Bang Blow, 3393 U.S. 17 Business, Murrells Inlet. 843-651-7960, or email rideittillitblows@suckbangblow.com.
▪ “Lilypalooza” festival benefit for families of children coping with cancer, 2-6 p.m. Sunday at Big Beaver Bar, 3534 U.S. 17 Business, Murrells Inlet, at Georgetown County line. Free admission. Host venue at 843-651-3838.
▪ “BBQ Challenge” for “Hugs for Horses” Georgetown-area therapeutic riding program for children and adults with disabilities, 3-7 p.m. Sunday at Dead Dog Saloon, 4079 U.S. 17 Business, Murrells Inlet,(843-651-0664 or www.deaddogsaloon.com), with music by Bil Krauss. 843-546-3685, 843-546-8228 or www.hugsforhorses.org.
THURSDAY-SATURDAY | 09.15-09.17
Head south of Georgetown, McClellanville for ‘Zugunruhefest’
Take off in avian appreciation with “Zugunruhefest,” a migration-focused birding festival, Thursday-Saturday at The Center for Birds of Prey, 4719 U.S. 17 N., Awendaw, about 35 miles south of Georgetown. Zugunruhe is a German word derived from Zug (move, migration) and Unruhe (restlessness).
The festival is free with general admission: $15 ages 17-64, $14 seniors and active duty military, $10 ages 6-16, and free ages 5 and younger. The site, open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, has guided tours at 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. and flight demonstrations at 11:30 a.m. and 3 p.m.
Fees vary for extra activities this weekend, such as two-hour, birding excursions by boat, for $40 to $45; and one-hour, behind-the-scenes tours of Avian Conservation Center Medical Clinic and Oiled Bird Response Facility, for $10.
Details at 843-971-7474 or www.thecenterforbirdsofprey.org/zugunruhefest.
MONDAYS-SATURDAYS | Through 10.29
Legends in Concert cast lined up for autumn
The autumn roster of tribute artists will grace the stage at Legends in Concert through Oct. 29, with Elvis Presley, portrayed by Dean Z.; Frank Sinatra (Brian Duprey); Whitney Houston (Cynthia Minx); Johnny Cash (Paul Eve); and Little Richard (Garry Moore).
Show times at the site, 2925 Hollywood Drive, Myrtle Beach, at U.S. 17 and 29th Avenue North, at Broadway at the Beach, are 8 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays – also 2 p.m. Tuesdays. Tickets, plus tax, are $39.95-$49.95 ages 17 and older, and $13.95-$44.95 ages 3-16.
Details at 843-238-7827, 800-960-7469 or www.legendsinconcert.com/myrtle-beach.
Comments