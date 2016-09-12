Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on Sept. 12

Join ‘Between the Waters’ website launch
Join the “Between the Waters” launch of an interactive website, with Betsy Newman, documentary and web content producer for ETV. Details at 843-349-2787 (ARTS) or www.coastal.edu/culturalarts:
Details: 5 p.m. at Coastal Carolina University in Johnson Auditorium, on main campus, accessed from U.S. 501 and S.C. 544 in Conway. Free.
Dance club, chorale welcome new faces
▪ Sand Dollar Square Dance Club of Myrtle Beach open house (with free lesson), 6-7 p.m. at Grand Strand Senior Center, 1268 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach – enter through right side door. 801-680-4958 or sanddollarsquaredanc.wix.com/sanddollarweb.
▪ Indigo Choral Society welcomes new singers for annual “Christmas Cabaret,” with weekly rehearsals at 6:30 p.m. Mondays at Winyah Auditorium, 1200 Highmarket St., Georgetown. 843-546-3888, www.indigochoral.com, or email ohiggins55@yahoo.com or ics@indigochoral.com.
Motown salute starts week at GTS Theatre
The GTS Theatre, 1220 Port Drive, Myrtle Beach, off southbound U.S. 17 Bypass, near Jamin Leather – and also accessed from S.C. 707 via Macklen Road, near the Super 8 motel – has two shows, with this schedule this week. Prices vary by show. Details at 843-756-4386 (4FUN) or www.gtstheatre.com.
▪ “Motor City Musical – A Tribute to Motown,” 7 p.m. Monday, Friday and Saturday.
▪ “Wild 4 Hypnosis Comedy Show” for adults, by married pair Rich and Elizabeth Wylde, 9 p.m. Friday.
Morgan, Mack booked at comedy club
Choose from these headliners this week at Carolina Comedy Club, at Broadway at the Beach’s Celebrity Square, off 29th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach. Details at 843-839-2565 or www.carolinacomedyclub.com:
▪ Jamie Morgan, 8 p.m. Monday-Tuesday and Sunday. $15.
▪ Michael Mack and the “Faces of Rock,” 8 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday, 9:15 p.m. Friday-Saturday, and 7 p.m. Saturday. $15.
▪ “The Magic of Carl Michael,” 7 p.m. Friday. $19.95 ages 13 and older, otherwise $9.95.
