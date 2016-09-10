Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on Sept. 11

Community remembrances mark 15 years
▪ “9-11 Remembrance Service,” 8 a.m. at Surfside Beach Fire Department, 810 First Ave. N., behind Surfside Beach Town Hall (115 U.S. 17 Business N.) 843-913-6169, or email kotte@surfsidebeach.org.
▪ Free admission for all first responders, 9 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Sunday only, at Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum 40 Patriots Point Road, Mount Pleasant. Parking $5. 843-884-2727 or patriotspoint.org.
▪ “Local Heroes’ Benefit – A Day to Honor America’s Heroes,” in remembrance of the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, and benefiting local police, firefighters and first responders – 11 a.m. until closing, at Dead Dog Saloon, 4079 U.S. 17 Business, Murrells Inlet, in Marsh Walk. Schedule: Bil Krauss at noon, formal ceremonies 1 p.m., Sidewalk Saints 2 p.m., Cornbread 3 p.m., The Winchesters 4 p.m., George Davis Group 5 p.m., Who Shot Jr? at 6 p.m., Grocery Store Gentlemen 7 p.m., The Mullets 8 p.m., and Josh Brannon Band 9 p.m. Free admission, and all-day buffet for donation. 843-651-0664 or www.deaddogsaloon.com.
▪ Myrtle Beach Harley-Davidson 9/11 Memorial Ride – benefiting Horry County Firefighters Relief Fund, based in Conway (843-779-5911 or www.hcffrf.com) – 1:30 p.m., with registration at noon, at Myrtle Beach Harley-Davidson, 4710 S. Kings Highway, just south of Myrtle Beach city line. $15 rider and $5 passenger. 843-369-5555 or www.myrtlebeachharley.com. Also, after-party, 4-6 p.m. at Ian’s Wateway Bar & Grill, 2200 Little River Neck Road, North Myrtle Beach (843-427-4943 or www.ianswaterway.com).
▪ Second annual “Red, White and Blues” concert – benefiting Myrtle Beach Fire Department’s public education fund (www.myrtlebeachfire.com) – 3-10 p.m., at Hard Rock Cafe, at Broadway at the Beach, at 29th Avenue North and U.S. 17 in Myrtle Beach. No cover charge; reserved tables for four also available for $50. 843-946-0007, ext. 208; or www.hardrock.com/myrtlebeach.
▪ Annual “9-11 Candlelight Vigil,” by various groups – including 21-gun salute by Marine Corps League 1432 – 7 p.m. at North Myrtle Beach’s Horseshoe, at Main Street and Ocean Boulevard. Also, North Myrtle Beach Lions Club will begin day by welcoming individuals to the city by waving U.S. flags on North Myrtle Beach overpasses. Contact George O’Neil at 843-399-1111, or parks.nmb.us.
Special events include home show finale
▪ Fall Home Improvement & Outdoor Living Show, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. at Myrtle Beach Convention Center, at Oak Street and 21st Avenue North. $5 ages 16 and older, otherwise free. 843-438-4124 or fallshow.myrtlebeachhomebuilders.org.
▪ “Surfside Sunday Serenades,” 2-5 p.m. with Vern Cygan, Charity Hillegass, Jil Trinka, and Wind, in Passive Park, near veterans memorial, at Surfside and Willow drives. 843-450-7281.
▪ “Flashback Cinema,” with “Sixteen Candles,” from 1984, 2 and 7 p.m. Sunday and Wednesday, at Grand 14 Cinema, at The Market Common in Myrtle Beach, at regular movie prices. 843-282-0550 or www.stonetheatres.com, and www.flashbackcinema.net.
▪ “The Last Gig of Buddy Holly” tribute by Mister Fifties, 5 p.m. at Whiskey Beach Bar & Grill, 9668 N. Kings Highway, in Galleria complex, north of Myrtle Beach. 1950s attire encouraged. 843-798-2639 or misterfifties.com, or venue at 843-712-1724.
▪ Theatre of the Republic’s “Ripcord,” 3 p.m. Sundays through Sept. 18, and 7:30 p.m. Sept. 16-17, at Main Street Theatre, 335 Main. St., Conway. $23. 843-488-0821 or www.theatreoftherepublic.com.
