Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on Sept. 10

Boatload of outings to enjoy all day long
▪ “Support Military Spouses’ Run for the Heroes on the Home Front” 5k Run/Walk and 1-Mile Fun Run benefit – with Grand Strand Running Club – 8 a.m. at North Myrtle Beach Park & Sports Complex, at S.C. 90 and Robert Edge Parkway. Advance for 5k: $25 adults ($30 race day) or $15 children; and $10 for 1-miler. 919-274-7344 or www.supportmilitaryspouses.org.
▪ Grand Strand Senior Center annual yard sale, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. at 1268 21st Ave N., Myrtle Beach. 843-3991.
▪ “Walk & Roll” (1 mile) for GBS/CIDP Foundation International, 10 a.m. at Conway’s Riverfront Park, on Elm Street (registration open 9 a.m.). Donations welcome. 843-397-8447, or email merrilyn.macurak@gbs-cidp.org.
▪ Skyhoundz Canine Disc Local Championships, covering dogs’ distance and accuracy, 10 a.m. at Surfside Beach’s Martin Field, at Dogwood Drive South and Sixth Avenue South. Free for dogs to compete, and for spectators. 770-751-3882, www.skyhoundz.com.
▪ “Pushing Past Youth Homelessness” Shopping Cart Race festival – benefiting Sea Haven for Youth, based in Little River – 10 a.m.-2 p.m., with race at 11 a.m., at Barefoot Landing, on U.S. 17 in North Myrtle Beach. $80 adult team of four, $40 student team. 843-213-1133, www.seahaveninc.com, or email jtucker@sccoast.net.
▪ Fall Home Improvement & Outdoor Living Show, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday at Myrtle Beach Convention Center, at Oak Street and 21st Avenue North. $5 daily ages 16 and older, otherwise free.843-438-4124 or fallshow.myrtlebeachhomebuilders.org.
▪ Carolina Soul Festival health, art and music fair, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., outside Brunswick Community College South Brunswick Islands Center, 9480 Ocean Highway W. (U.S. 17) Calabash, N.C. $5 ages 12 and older, otherwise free. 910-579-4845 or www.carolinasoulfestival.com.
▪ “Second Saturdays” with Adrina Glover’s sweetgrass basketmaking, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at Kaminski House Museum, 1003 Front St., Georgetown, also with guided tours at 11 a.m., and 1 and 3 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays, for $12. 843-546-7706 or kaminskimuseum.org.
▪ Myrtle Beach Car Club cruise-in, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., at Denny’s, 720 U.S. 17 S., North Myrtle Beach. Free. 843-742-9802 or www.myrtlebeachcarclub.com.
▪ Final guided, 45-minute tours at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday of “The Art of the Brick” Lego art exhibit that closes Sunday, at Franklin G. Burroughs-Simeon B. Chapin Art Museum, 3100 S. Ocean Blvd., Myrtle Beach, with extra hours and activities this weekend: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. Free. 843-238-2510 or www.myrtlebeachartmuseum.org.
▪ “Dog Days Blues & Jazz Fest,” noon-6 p.m. at La Belle Amie Vineyard, 1120 St. Joseph Road, Little River, just west of North Myrtle Beach Middle School. $8. Also, bring two canned/dry good items for area food banks and receive $3 off admission. 843-399-9463 or labelleamie.com.
▪ Final day of “Stories in Glass” exhibit by Ed and Barbara Streeter, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. at Artspace 506, 506 37th Ave. S., North Myrtle Beach. 843-273-0399 or www.artspace506.com.
▪ Horry County Special Olympics “Bowl-A-Thon, 1 p.m. at Little River Lanes, 300 Bowling Lane, Little River, off River Hills Drive, north of U.S. 17 (843-249-0055). Bowl three games for $20 person, including shoes, in four-person teams; individuals will be placed on a team. Register at 315-723-0927 or 843-602-3631.
▪ Strand Cinema: “Suffragette” at 2:30 p.m. (free admission for women at this screening only), and “The Age of Adaline” 7 p.m., at Strand Theater, 710 Front St., Georgetown; each $5 for members, otherwise $7. 843-527-2924 or www.strandcinema.org.
▪ Rivertown Bluegrass Society concert, with Morris Brothers at 5 and 7:15 p.m., and Grass Strings 7:15 and 8 p.m. and 8:15 p.m., at Horry-Georgetown Technical College Burroughs & Chapin Auditorium, off U.S. 501 in Conway. $12 ages 12 and older, otherwise free. 843-457-2854 or www.rivertownbluegrasssociety.com.
▪ USA Dance Grand Strand Chapter 6024 ballroom dance, 7-10 p.m. at Myrtle Beach Base Recreation Center, 800 Gabreski Lane, near Farrow Parkway and The Market Common. $7 members, otherwise $9. 570-881-0244, www.usadancegrandstrand.org, or email rosalie182@att.net.
▪ The Oak Ridge Boys, 7 p.m. at Alabama Theatre, on north end of Barefoot Landing, on U.S. 17 in North Myrtle Beach. $40.95, $48.95 or $56.95. 843-272-1111 or www.alabama-theatre.com, and www.oakridgeboys.com.
▪ Theatre of the Republic’s “Ripcord,” 7:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays through Sept. 18, at Main Street Theatre, 335 Main. St., Conway. $23. 843-488-0821 or www.theatreoftherepublic.com.
