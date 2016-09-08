Blake Shelton’s invitations lead to Oak Ridge Boys’ homecoming

A break with Blake brought new memories that the Oak Ridge Boys love to make.
The storied country quartet met up with Blake Shelton, at his invitation, to record “Doing It To Country Songs” for his “If I’m Honest” album, released in May by Warner Music Nashville, and sang it live as a fivesome in June at the CMT Music Awards and CMA Music Fest in Nashville, Tenn.
Duane Allen, who joined the Oaks in 1966, said in a phone call last month from home in the Volunteer State that Shelton, “a good friend of ours for a long time,” appreciates “where traditional country music came from.”
The Oak Ridge Boys will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Alabama Theatre in North Myrtle Beach, and return on April 1 – no foolin’.
Allen said the foursome were flattered when Shelton asked them to join him for the duet in the studio, and later on stage, in “a homecoming.”
In both times, the Oaks’ answer was to name “the time and place,” Allen said, loving the timing, citing Shelton’s multitiered popularity by hitting No. 1 on the charts with his album and single (“Came Here to Forget”), his coaching on NBC’s “The Voice” since the series’ inception in 2011, and providing the voice for Earl in “The Angry Birds Movie.”
“Nobody’s really hotter in country music than he is,” Allen said, “and he seems to be getting even hotter.”
Allen commended country artists today for drawing young people and “carrying country music to where it has never been before, in filling up arenas and stadiums,” which he said he remembered doing on tours with Kenny Rogers and the late Dottie West “as if it were yesterday.”
The Oak Ridge Boys, known for such hits such as “Elvira,” “Fancy Free,” “Bobbie Sue,” “American Made” and “No Matter How High” – gained induction last year in the Country Music Hall of Fame.
“That’s the biggest award we could have hoped or dreamed of ever receiving,” said Allen, who counts and books about 150 concert dates a year for the group.
At “Stars Behind the Stars” in July in Fort Worth, Texas, a benefit for the Dallas Police Association’s Assist the Officer Foundation – in the wake of a sniper ambush on Dallas police that took five lives – the Oaks were among musicians taking part. Allen said the event included a greeting on stage from Randy Travis, who will be welcomed into the Country Music Hall of Fame this fall, also with Charlie Daniels.
Allen said he has enjoyed visiting Travis during his recovery from a stroke in 2013, “to try to encourage him and keep him pumped up.” So glad at seeing Travis’ grin “from ear to ear,” Allen reassured all fans that “he still has the big ole smile.”
Members of the Gospel Music Hall of Fame since 2000, the Oaks remind everyone at concerts how their “foundation is gospel music,” going back to the 1940s, long before the current lineup – Allen, with Joe Bonsall, William Lee Golden and Richard Sterban – first sang together in 1973.
“We were a Southern gospel group before we ever had a country song,” Allen said grateful for its “spillover” into traditional country music. “That gospel heritage gave us the foundation for four-part harmony. You didn’t hear that four-part harmony in country music until the Statler Brothers came along.”
Grateful the Oaks have thrived with traditional country music since the later 1970s, Allen said it was “not a crossover, because I look at it as a spillover, and we’ve just added more types of music to our repertoire.”
As producer for the Oaks’ first-ever, live album, “Boys Night Out,” released in 2014 on Cleopatra Records, Allen said he loved its “raw and natural” tone expressed through 14 songs. Microphones on all the instruments for 11 shows in one week in Las Vegas also took in audience sounds and reactions, Allen said, with a small core of musicians “just coming in and putting in a little color around our voices.”
“It was not how much you can do,” he said of giving engineering a rest for that project, “but how little you can do, to get the magic.”
Contact STEVE PALISIN at 843-444-1764.
If you go
WHO: The Oak Ridge Boys
WHEN: 7 p.m. Saturday
WHERE: Alabama Theatre, on north end of Barefoot Landing, on U.S. 17 in North Myrtle Beach.
HOW MUCH: $40.95, $48.95 or $56.95 (and for show at 7 p.m. April 1 – No fooling – $40.95, $48.95 or $57.95).
OTHER GUEST CONCERTS THROUGH YEAR’S END: Mostly 7 p.m. –
▪ Rick Alviti and His Showband “Tribute to Elvis,” 7:30 p.m.. Sept. 18. $27.40 or $34.95.
▪ “Baby Boomer Comedy Show,” Sept. 25. $24.95.
▪ The Coasters, Clyde McPhatter’s Drifters, and the Crystals, Oct. 1. $35.95, $43.95, or $49.95.
▪ Loretta Lynn, Oct. 8. $47.95 or $57.95.
▪ Ray Stevens, Oct. 15. $49.95, $56.95 or $64.95.
▪ The Lettermen, Oct. 22. $29.95, $34.95 or $39.95.
▪ Carolina Beach Music Awards, 3 p.m. Nov. 13. $40.95, $53.95 or $69.95.
INFORMATION: 843-272-1111, 800-342-2262 or www.alabama-theatre.com, and www.oakridgeboys.com
