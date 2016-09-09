Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on Sept. 9

Home improvement show opens for weekend
The Horry Georgetown Home Builders Association’s fifth annual Fall Home Improvement & Outdoor Living Show, including a Waccamaw Arts & Crafts Guild exhibit is 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Details at 843-438-4124 or fallshow.myrtlebeachhomebuilders.org.
Details: At Myrtle Beach Convention Center, at Oak Street and 21st Avenue North. For ages 16 and older: $5 daily or $10 three-day pass; and free ages 15 and younger.
Final guided tours of ‘Art of the Brick’
Take a guided, 45-minute tour at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Friday-Sunday of “The Art of the Brick,” a Lego art exhibit that closes Sunday. Details at 843-238-2510 or www.myrtlebeachartmuseum.org.
Details: At Franklin G. Burroughs-Simeon B. Chapin Art Museum, 3100 S. Ocean Blvd., Myrtle Beach, with extra hours and activities this weekend: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday-Sunday. Free.
Two free movies inside, two outside
▪ “Hail, Caesar!,” 1:30 p.m. for adults, in Myrtle Beach’s Chapin Memorial Library, 400 14th Ave. N., at Kings Highway. 843-918-1275 or www.chapinlibrary.org.
▪ “Ride Along 2,” 3 p.m., for adults, in Myrtle Beach’s Base Recreation Center, 800 Gabreski Lane, near Pampas Drive and Horry-Georgetown Technical College Grand Strand campus. 843-918-2380.
▪ “Shaun the Sheep” 7:30 p.m. in North Myrtle Beach’s McLean Park, 93 Oak Drive, south of Main Street, between First and Second avenues south. 843-280-5594, ext. 3; or parks.nmb.us.
▪ “Dirty Dancing,” 8:45 p.m. in Conway’s Riverfront Park, on Elm Street. 843-488-1950 or www.conwayparksandrecreation.com.
Join Strand Cinema for two shows daily
The Strand Cinema group begins a new weekend of movies: “My Love, Don’t Cross That River” at 2 p.m., and “Rich Hill” 7 p.m.; and on Saturday: “Suffragette” at 2:30 p.m. (free admission for women at this screening only), and “The Age of Adaline” 7 p.m. Details at 843-527-2924 or www.strandcinema.org.
Details: At Strand Theater, 710 Front St., Georgetown; each $5 for members, otherwise $7.
Four concerts outdoors, all for free
▪ Brunswick County Parks & Recreation concerts – 6:30 p.m., with the Carolina Breakers, outside Museum of Coastal Carolina, 21 E. Second St., Ocean Isle Beach, N.C. (910-579-1016 or www.museumplanetarium.org); and Lucky Girls Band, at Middleton Park Soccer Field, on S.E. 46th Street in Oak Island. 910-253-2031 or bcparks.recdesk.com.
▪ Tell Scarlet, 7-11 p.m. on The Deck, at House of Blues, at Barefoot Landing, on U.S. 17 in North Myrtle Beach. 843-272-3000 or www.hob.com/myrtlebeach.
▪ Logan Brill, 9 p.m. at The Boathouse Waterway Bar & Grill, 201 Fantasy Harbor Blvd., along Intracoastal Waterway, just west of Myrtle Beach, off U.S. 501, next to Clarion Hotel. 843-903-2628 or www.boathousemb.com.
Comments