Maldives police raid newsroom after documentary broadcast

Police in the Maldives have raided the office of one of the country's leading news websites shortly after a television documentary was broadcast that accused the country's president of corruption, money laundering and misrule.

The Associated Press
COLOMBO, Sri Lanka

Zaheena Rasheed, editor of Maldives Independent, said Thursday her offices were raided by the police who produced a court warrant over an alleged "conspiracy to topple the government."

Police took away the security camera recordings and the computer hard drives in the raid on Wednesday.

Rasheed was among those interviewed for the documentary aired by the Qatar-based Al Jazeera network. She left the country ahead of the broadcast.

Maldives became a multiparty democracy in 2008 after decades of autocratic rule but President Yameen Abdul Gayoom has taken a stranglehold on power since his election in 2013.

