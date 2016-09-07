Entertainment

September 7, 2016 5:00 AM

Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on Sept. 8

Special events include Sept. 11 remembrance

▪ At Sunset River Marketplace, 10283 Beach Drive S.W., Calabash, N.C., open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays: Jen Purcell of Raleigh, novelist for “Saucy on the Side,” “The Nurse Whisperer” and “The Dirty Mermail,” in “Coffee With the Authors” series, 10-11 a.m., for free, with reservations at 910-575-5999. Also, opening of art exhibit by Joseph “Joe” and Sharon DiGiulio of Raleigh, through Oct. 1. www.sunsetrivermarketplace.com.

▪ At Virginia Derryberry’s “Costume Construction/Artifactual Series,” which continues through Oct. 14: Artist lecture at 2 p.m., and reception 4:30-6:30 p.m. – in Coastal Carolina University’s Rebecca Randall Bryan Art Gallery, open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays-Fridays, in Edwards College building, on main campus in Conway, accessed from U.S. 501 and S.C. 544. Free. 843-349-6454 (call to arrange up-close parking for anyone with a disability or mobility matter) or www.coastal.edu/bryanartgallery.

▪ Fifth annual “Doggies & Divas” Black Tie Event, for Humane Society of North Myrtle Beach, 5:30-9 p.m. at Surf Golf & Tennis Club, 1701 Springland Lane, North Myrtle Beach, for $50 advance (call 843-273-0623) or $55 at door. More details at 843-249-4948 or www.humanesocietynmb.org.

▪ Grand Strand Miracle Leagues’ “Baseball and BBQ” fall season opener – getting people with disabilities on the diamond, on a field for wheelchairs and walkers, with volunteers as “buddies” to help players. 6 p.m. at James C. Benton Miracle League Field, outiside Myrtle Beach’s Pepper Geddings Recreation Center, 3205 N. Oak St. Free. 843-448-7712 or www.grandstrandmiracleleague.com.

▪ Georgetown Business Association’s “Music in the Park” series, with karaoke with Jessie Taylor, 6-9 p.m. in Georgetown’s Francis Marion Park, at Front and Broad streets. Free. www.georgetownseaport.com/events/.

▪ Annual “9/11 Ceremony of Remembrance,” 7-8 p.m. at Unity Memorial, at Broadway at the Beach, along 29th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach, between U.S. 17 and Robert Grissom Parkway, near Ripley’s Aquarium. Also, this memorial site includes a steel beam from the north tower of the World Trade Center relayed by New York City firefighters; it’s adjacent to the Twin Towers fountain created by area Cub Scouts. Details from James McIlrath at 843-448-2019.

▪ Six Stylez concert, 7-9 p.m. at 202 Main St., North Myrtle Beach. Free. 843-280-5594, ext. 3; or parks.nmb.us.

Park program goes from forest to sea

In “From the Forest to the Sea,” on three Wednesdays – Sept. 8, 22 and 29 – take a quarter-mile woods and grassland stroll and onto the beach, so wear shoes that can get wet. Details at 843-238-0874 or www.myrtlebeachsp.com.

Details: 10-11 a.m. from nature center at Myrtle Beach State Park (open 6 a.m.-10 p.m.), on U.S. 17 Business, one mile south of Ocean Boulevard/Farrow Parkway Free with admission: $5 ages 16 and older, $3.25 S.C. seniors, and $3 ages 6-15.

Serendipity Singers welcome new voices

The Serendipity Singers, a woman’s choral group, has begun weekly rehearsals for its 11th season, with a new director, Catherine Dorosh, and new voices are welcome. This group, begun in 2006, has made spring and Thanksgiving-time Christmas concerts, both for free, its traditions. Details at 843-357-2561 or www.serendipitysingersofsc.com.

Details: 2-4 p.m. Thursdays at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 2061 Glenns Bay Road, west of Surfside Beach.

