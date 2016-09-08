Playhouses open ‘Ripcord,’ ‘The Odd Couple,’ acting classes | Best Bets

OPENS FRIDAY | 09.09
‘Ripcord’ rouses Theatre of the Republic stage
Theatre of the Republic, based at the Main Street Theatre, 335 Main. St., Conway, starts the second of two seasons for 2016-17 with its “Actors Playhouse” nonmusical slate: “Ripcord” Sept. 9-18, “Twelve Angry Men” Nov. 4-13, “The Normal Heart” Jan. 6-15, “The Underpants” March 17-26, and “Clybourne Park” May 27-June 5.
Each show lasts two weeks – 7:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays. Single tickets are $23. Season tickets are $92 or $180, for a respective one or two tickets per show. and flex plans at those same rates.
Also, Coastal Youth Theatre has fall classes:
▪ Thursdays, Sept. 15-Nov. 3, each $120 – “Imagination Theatre” for ages 5-8, 4:30-5:30 p.m.; and “Theater Improv Blast,” for ages 8-12, 5:45-6:45 p.m.
▪ “Teen Acting Intensive” – for ages 12-18, 5-7 p.m. Mondays, culminating with one-act plays, Nov. 19-20. $475.
Details at 843-488-0821 or www.theatreoftherepublic.com.
OPENS NEXT THURSDAY | 09.15
Stage Left Theatre Company welcomes ‘The Odd Couple’
Stage Left Theatre Company opens its fourth season in The Market Common with “The Odd Couple,” Sept. 15- Oct. 2 – 8 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays and 3 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays.
For 2016-17, the theater, 3064 DeVille St., Myrtle Beach, between Nevers and Lewis streets, next to Coastal Dance Centre, also presents, on the same sets of times and days: “It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play” Dec. 1-18, “Last Train to Nibroc” Jan. 26-Feb. 12, “Outside Mullingar” March 23-April 9, and “Steel Magnolias” June 8-25.
Each show is $21 general admission; and $18 active-duty military, veterans and students. Season tickets for all five plays are $95 per individual and $190 couple.
Three theater classes also are available, with room for 10 students each:
▪ “Stage Left Playhouse,” for ages 6-12, 10 a.m.-noon Saturdays on Sept. 10 and 24, Oct. 8 and 22, Nov. 5 and 19, and Dec. 3 and 17, for $10 each (drop in).
▪ “Anyone Can Act,” for teens and adults, 5-7 p.m. Mondays on Sept. 19, Oct. 17, Nov. 14 and Dec. 12, for $25 each.
▪ “Level I,” for teens and adults, 5-7 p.m. Wednesdays, Sept. 21-Oct. 19, for $125 total.
Details at 843-232-0339 or www.stagelefttheatremb.com.
SATURDAY-MONDAY, WEDNESDAY | 09.10-09.12, 09.14
‘Walk & Roll,’ Skyhoundz help move weekend events into gear
▪ “Walk & Roll” (1 mile) for GBS/CIDP Foundation International – 10 a.m. Saturday at Conway’s Riverfront Park, on Elm Street (registration open 9 a.m.). Donations welcome. 843-397-8447, or email merrilyn.macurak@gbs-cidp.org.
▪ Skyhoundz Canine Disc Local Championships, covering dogs’ distance and accuracy, 10 a.m. Saturday at Surfside Beach’s Martin Field, at Dogwood Drive South and Sixth Avenue South. Free for dogs to compete, and for spectators. 770-751-3882, www.skyhoundz.com, or email customerservice@skyhoundz.com, and reach town at 843-650-9548 or www.surfsidebeach.org.
▪ “Pushing Past Youth Homelessness” Shopping Cart Race festival – benefiting Sea Haven for Youth, based in Little River – 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, with race at 11 a.m., at Barefoot Landing, on U.S. 17 in North Myrtle Beach. $80 adult team, $40 student team. 843-213-1133, www.seahaveninc.com, or email jtucker@sccoast.net.
▪ Carolina Soul Festival health, art and music fair, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday outside Brunswick Community College South Brunswick Islands Center, 9480 Ocean Highway W. (U.S. 17) Calabash, N.C. $5 ages 12 and older, otherwise free. 910-579-4845 or www.carolinasoulfestival.com.
▪ Rivertown Bluegrass Society concert Saturday, with Morris Brothers at 5 and 7:15 p.m., and Grass Strings 7:15 and 8 p.m. and 8:15 p.m., at Horry-Georgetown Technical College Burroughs & Chapin Auditorium, off U.S. 501 in Conway. $12 ages 12 and older, otherwise free. 843-457-2854 or www.rivertownbluegrasssociety.com.
▪ “Local Heroes’ Benefit” – “A Day to Honor America’s Heroes,” in remembrance of terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, and benefiting local police, firefighters and first responders – 11 a.m. Sunday until closing, with various bands, at Dead Dog Saloon, 4079 U.S. 17 Business, Murrells Inlet, in Marsh Walk. Free admission, and all-day buffet for donation. 843-651-0664 or www.deaddogsaloon.com.
▪ Sand Dollar Square Dance Club of Myrtle Beach open house (with free lesson), 6-7 p.m. Monday at Grand Strand Senior Center, 1268 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach – enter through right side door. 801-680-4958 or sanddollarsquaredanc.wix.com/sanddollarweb.
▪ Indigo Choral Society welcomes new singers for annual “Christmas Cabaret,” with rehearsals starting 6:30 p.m. Monday at Winyah Auditorium, 1200 Highmarket St., Georgetown. 843-546-3888, www.indigochoral.com, or email ohiggins55@yahoo.com or ics@indigochoral.com.
▪ Benefit for Kevin Dunn, a local musician who lost everything in a house fire, with entertainment by such artists as Doug Fankhauser, Acoustic Johnny, and the Yale Brothers, 3-9 p.m. Sept. 14 at Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10420, 4359 U.S. 17 Bypass S., Murrells Inlet. $5. 843-651-6900.
MONDAY, TUESDAY, NEXT THURSDAY | 09.12, 09.13, 09.15
Film, ‘Pushing the Limits’ bass concert among events at CCU
The arts are alive again with a new school year at Coastal Carolina University’s main campus, accessed from U.S. 501 and S.C. 544 in Conway, including these special events in the next week. Details at 843-349-2787 (ARTS) or www.coastal.edu/culturalarts:
▪ “Between the Waters” launch of interactive website, 5 p.m. Monday in Johnson Auditorium, with Betsy Newman, documentary and web content producer for ETV. Free.
▪ “Agamemnon” film, 5 p.m. Tuesday in The Coastal Theater, Lib Jackson Studio Union A-110, with discussion afterward by Steve Earnest, theater professor. Free.
▪ “Pushing the Limits: Steve Bailey and Victor Wooten” bass concert, with Matthew White on trumpet and Tim Fischer on guitar, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 15 in Wheelwright Auditorium. $17 general admission.
OPENS NEXT THURSDAY | 09.15
‘Conjure’ to consume both floors at Artspace 506
Artspace 506 will have an artist opening reception 5-8 p.m. Sept. 15 for “Conjure,” an exhibit of works by Talbot Easton Selby, melding photographic, sculptural and mystical elements across two floors.
The exhibit will then continue through Nov. 12, at the gallery, 506 37th Ave. S., North Myrtle Beach, which will be open 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays.
Admission is free. Details at 843-273-0399 or www.artspace506.com.
