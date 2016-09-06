Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on Sept. 7

Slew of special events include ‘Folds of Honor’
▪ “Folds of Honor” ceremony by Georgetown American Legion Post 114 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6444, noon at at Georgetown Veterans Memorial, 715 Church St. (U.S. 17), Georgetown, between Legion and VFW buildings. 843-833-3700, 843-833-2818, and patriothonorride.com.
▪ Final week of “Stories in Glass” exhibit by Ed and Barbara Streeter, owners of Conway Glass, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday at Artspace 506, 506 37th Ave. S., North Myrtle Beach. 843-273-0399 or www.artspace506.com.
▪ Adoption day benefit for Kind Keeper Animal Rescue, 5-8 p.m. at Rickey’s Dockside, 687 U.S. 17, Little River. Bring cleaning supply for raffle ticket. 843-855-1398 or kindkeeper.org.
▪ Weekly cruise-in by Hot Rod Promotions, 5-8 p.m. at Hwy 55 Burgers, Shakes & Fries, 2246 U.S. 501 E., Conway, across from Lowe’s Home Improvement. Free. 843-503-8245.
▪ Opening reception with Sara Credito, whose exhibit of paintings will continue through Oct. 1, 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Cultural Council of Georgetown County, 922 Front St, Georgetown. Gallery open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays-Fridays and 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays. 843-520-0744.
▪ “Mrs. Murder Rites,” murder mystery dinner benefit by Mrs. Murder and Friends, 6:30 p.m. at North Myrtle Beach Area Historical Museum, 799 Second Ave. N., North Myrtle Beach. $37 ($30 members). 843-427-7668 or www.nmbmuseum.com.
▪ Jim Quick & Coastline concert, 7-9 p.m. in Sunset Beach’s Village Park, on Queen Anne Street. Free. 910-253-2031 or www.sunsetbeachconcerts.com.
▪ Tropidelic concert, blending reggae, funk, and hip-hop, 10 p.m. at Pirate’s Cove Bar & Grill, 205 Main St., North Myrtle Beach. $5. 843-249-8942 or piratescovelounge.com, and tropidelic.com.
Final guided tours of ‘Art of the Block’
Take a guided, 45-minute tour at 2 p.m. Wednesday, and 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Friday-Sunday, of “The Art of the Brick,” a Lego art exhibit that closes Sunday. Details at 843-238-2510 or www.myrtlebeachartmuseum.org.
Details: At Franklin G. Burroughs-Simeon B. Chapin Art Museum, 3100 S. Ocean Blvd., Myrtle Beach, open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. daily through Thursday, and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday-Sunday. Free.
Comments