Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on Sept. 6

‘Hot Jersey Nights’ returns for autumn
“Hot Jersey Nights,” the Frankie Valli & the Four Seasons tribute, returns through Oct. 27. Shows are 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, with Wednesday matinees at 2 p.m. in September and 10:30 a.m. in October, also 2 p.m. Thursdays, Oct. 6, 13 and 20. Details at 843-448-0588, 800-905-4228 or www.palacemb.com.
Details: At Palace Theatre, in southwest corner of Broadway at the Beach, at 21st Avenue North and U.S. 17 Bypass in Myrtle Beach, for plus tax: $29.95 ages 13 and older, or $9.95 ages 3-12.
Legends in Concert lines up cast for fall
An autumn roster of tribute artists takes the stage Tuesday through Oct. 29, with Elvis Presley, portrayed by Travis Powell through Friday, then Dean Z.; Frank Sinatra (Brian Duprey); Whitney Houston (Cynthia Minx), Johnny Cash (Paul Eve), and Little Richard (Garry Moore). Details at 843-238-7827, 800-960-7469 or www.legendsinconcert.com/myrtle-beach.
Details: 8 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays – also 2 p.m. Tuesdays, starting Sept. 13 – at Legends in Concert, 2925 Hollywood Drive, Myrtle Beach, at U.S. 17 and 29th Avenue North, at Broadway at the Beach. Plus tax: $39.95-$49.95 ages 17 and older, and $13.95-$44.95 ages 3-16.
Coin club meets first, third Tuesdays
Other special happenings on this Tuesday
▪ Myrtle Beach Coin Club meeting, 6:30 p.m. at Moose Lodge 1959, 479 Burcale Road, in Forestbrook community, west of Myrtle Beach, south from U.S. 501. Leave message at 843-742-5280.
▪ Myrtle Beach Stamp Club meeting, 7 p.m. at Grand Strand Senior Center, 1268 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach. 843-347-0087, or email lilfort@sccoast.net.
▪ “Georgialina, A Southland As We Knew It” and “Classic Carolina Road Trips” lecture with Tom Poland of Columbia, 7 p.m. at Georgetown County Museum 120 Broad St., Georgetown. $5. 843-545-7020 or www.georgetowncountymuseum.com.
▪ Theatre of the Republic auditions for “Twelve Angry Men,” 7 p.m. at Main Street Theatre, 335 Main. St., Conway. 843-488-0821 or www.theatreoftherepublic.com.
Escape to see ‘Absolutely Fabulous,’ set in London
Fans of independent, classic, foreign and notable films might like an easy escape for Cinematique of Wilmington, next with “Absolutely Fabulous,” about two women who get blamed for an incident in London, then flee to the French Riviera. With Jennifer Saunders and Joanna Lumley, rated R, and 86 minutes long. Details at 910-632-2285 or thalianhall.org.
Details: 7 p.m. Tuesday, and 4 and 7 p.m. Wednesday, at Thalian Hall, 310 Chestnut St., Wilmington, for $8 plus tax.
