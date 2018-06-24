Man dies at hospital after two jet skis collide near boat landing, coroner says

A 50-year-old man died after two jet skis collided near a boat landing on Saturday evening, according to the Horry County Coroner's Office.
Martin Dale McDaniel died of injuries from the crash at Grand Strand Regional Medical Center about 5:50 p.m., said chief deputy coroner Tamara Willard.
Two jet skis collided near the Red Bluff boat landing about 5:15 p.m.
An autopsy is scheduled for Sunday.
The Department of Natural Resources is investigating.
Hannah Strong: 843-444-1765, @HannahLStrong
