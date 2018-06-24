Homepage

Man dies at hospital after two jet skis collide near boat landing, coroner says

By Hannah Strong

hstrong@thesunnews.com

June 24, 2018 07:12 AM

A 50-year-old man died after two jet skis collided near a boat landing on Saturday evening, according to the Horry County Coroner's Office.

Martin Dale McDaniel died of injuries from the crash at Grand Strand Regional Medical Center about 5:50 p.m., said chief deputy coroner Tamara Willard.

Two jet skis collided near the Red Bluff boat landing about 5:15 p.m.

An autopsy is scheduled for Sunday.

The Department of Natural Resources is investigating.

Hannah Strong: 843-444-1765, @HannahLStrong

  Comments  