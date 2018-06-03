He risked his life to help shark stuck on a SC beach, and rescue is caught on video

A visitor to one of South Carolina's beaches witnessed something many longtime residents have not even seen — a shark out of water.

The Florida resident was visiting her home state to help her father move, according to a recent Facebook post. During her visit, Taylor McSwain stopped by a Garden City beach Friday evening, where she was part of a large crowd of onlookers watching a blacktip shark thrash in the sand.

The Socastee High School and Spartanburg Methodist College alum was nearly as quick to react as the men who jumped into the surf to cautiously help the shark in peril. McSwain recorded video as one of the men rescued the shark, dragging it back into the water.

The shark had been caught by fishermen before becoming stuck on the beach near the Garden City Pier, WMBF reported.

While the first video McSwain posted shows the shark furiously thrashing, the second shows a much more sedate shark being pulled by the rescuer into the safety of water, as onlookers shined lights on them.

The unidentified man had the touch of a shark whisperer, as the 4- to 5-foot-long creature was not aggressive.

That did not stop some onlookers, who got very close to the shark, from running away as the man pulled the shark into the surf.