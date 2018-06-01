'I'm certainly excited': Myrtle Beach Fire Department names new chief

The Myrtle Beach Fire Department has announced a new fire chief, as current Fire Chief Alvin Payne prepares for retirement.
Deputy Chief Tom Gwyer, a 25-year veteran of the department, will take the position in early July.
"I'm certainly excited," Gwyer said. "It's something that you work hard and you put a lot of effort into, and I'm very grateful for the opportunity, everything that Chief Payne has done and the support I have from the city manager, and the support the fire department's had from city council."
Starting as a volunteer firefighter at 16 years old, Gwyer was hired by the department in April 1993. He graduated from the department's recruit school as number one in the class, started as a firefighter and paramedic and eventually moved up through the ranks, becoming deputy fire chief in April 2016.
"It's kind of overwhelming," he said. "I knew this was coming for a little while now, but once it's official and everything, it's certainly overwhelming."
Gwyer has a bachelor's degree in political science from Coastal Carolina University and a master's degree in leadership from Grand Canyon University. He is also a member of South Carolina's regional Type-3 FEMA Incident Management Team and was deployed to Texas to help with Hurricane Harvey recovery efforts.
Moving forward, Gwyer plans to focus on both the physical and mental health of the department's firefighters, as well as work to solve problems within the community such as the opioid crisis.
"Right now, I mean, we've got a tremendous fire department," Gwyer said. "I'm driving a Ferrari, I've just gotta keep it between the lines, but certainly some of the things we wanna do is definitely focus on health and safety."
Comments