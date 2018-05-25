Law enforcement and bikers pray for safety over Bikefest weekend

Bikers, community officials and law enforcement officers locked arms Friday afternoon to pray for the safety of bikers attending this years Atlantic Beach Bikefest.
The annual event, which began in 2008 and held at The Myrtle Beach Convention Center, was open to the public and highlighted the need for cooperation between cyclist and law enforcement.
"I am going to call it the blessing of the bikers because these bikes can be replaced but you can't," Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune said.
Following the mayor, speakers from the Myrtle Beach Police Department and South Carolina Highway Patrol both had the same message. They said they want to keep people safe, not disrupt the fun of Bikefest.
"Welcome to our home, we're so happy you're here, we hope you enjoy yourself," said Myrtle Beach Police Chief Amy Prock. "If you need anything while you're here please feel free to call on us."
At the end of the event, there was a prayer and benediction given. The bikers linked arms, instead of holding hands was first suggested, to show unity among bikers. Kent Holoman, who led the prayer, said that linking arms is how bikers show an unbreakable bond.
As the event concluded, spokesperson for the Myrtle Beach Police Department Capt. Joey Crosby said each individual must contribute to keep everyone safe this weekend and dismissed the crowd.
Following the event, the bikers attending took photos, talked with some of the law enforcement officers at and then cruised away to what many at the event hope will be a safe weekend.
"We want you to have fun, we want you to have great weather and a great time this weekend, but mostly we want you to be safe," Bethune said.
