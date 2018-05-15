This Horry County senior is just one of 3 in SC to win national academic award

A Conway High School senior is one of only three students in the state selected as presidential scholars, an honor established in 1964 to recognize the nation's most academically successful graduating seniors.
Dylan Rush, whose base school is Conway High and who attends the district's Scholars Academy, is one of 161 seniors in the nation to get the award that recognizes the "most distinguished graduating high school seniors," according to the presidential scholars' website.
The winners, including Rush, were chosen out of more than 5,200 semi-finalist who qualified based on their performance in the ACT and SAT tests.
The 161 finalists are chosen based off "academic success, artistic excellence, essays, school evaluations and transcripts, as well as evidence of community service, leadership and demonstrated commitment to high ideals," according to a school district announcement.
Rush received a perfect score of 36 on his ACT test, according to the district's announcement.
He will be recognized in Washington, D.C. on June 24, where he will receive his presidential scholar medallion.
Rush plans on attending the University of South Carolina to major in international business, according to the announcement.
The two other South Carolina winners were Aidan Forster of the South Carolina Governor's School for Arts and Humanities in Taylors, and Jenny Yao of Academic Magnet High School in Mount Pleasant.
Christian Boschult, 843-626-0218, @TSN_Christian
Comments