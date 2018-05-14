Parents, students and teachers: here's what you can do with the new Horry schools app

Attention parents and students: the latest information regarding school district closures, delays and events are now just a few taps away on your cell phone.

The new free HCS mobile app features almost everything parents and students need to know.

It features district news, a district calendar, bus routes, food menus, a bullying incident report form, testing and school event announcements, a fine arts calendar and links to the district's social media accounts, and other features.

The app also includes a district-wide directory with email addresses for all the principals and assistant principals at each school.

People downloading the app can get started by choosing which schools they're interested in, and a notification tab in the app shows every announcement from each school that the user is interested in.

To download the app, search "Horry County Schools" in the iTunes or Google Play app store and download the first result.

Horry County police also recently released an app allowing users to report crimes.

