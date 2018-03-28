More Videos

U.S. Highway 501 southbound is closed Wednesday after a tractor-trailer carrying several cars caught on fire. Jason Lee jlee@thesunnews.com
U.S. Highway 501 southbound is closed Wednesday after a tractor-trailer carrying several cars caught on fire. Jason Lee jlee@thesunnews.com

501 southbound reopens after tractor-trailer fire

By Michaela Broyles

mbroyles@thesunnews.com

March 28, 2018 03:49 PM

U.S. Highway 501 southbound closed temporarily after a tractor-trailer carrying several cars caught on fire Wednesday.

The highway was closed at Burning Ridge Road near Wild Wing Boulevard, according to Horry County Fire Rescue Chief Battalion John Fowler.

U.S. Highway 501 southbound is closed Wednesday after a tractor-trailer carrying several cars caught on fire. Jason Leejlee@thesunnews.com

Fowler initially said the tractor-trailer was carrying approximately six vehicles on it, and that some of those cars were on fire, but a tweet from the fire department later clarified and stated only the car-carrier was on fire.

Conway Fire Department and HCFR crews are both on scene.

As of 4:30 p.m., officials say the incident is under control and no one was injured.

