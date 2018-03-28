501 southbound reopens after tractor-trailer fire

U.S. Highway 501 southbound closed temporarily after a tractor-trailer carrying several cars caught on fire Wednesday.
The highway was closed at Burning Ridge Road near Wild Wing Boulevard, according to Horry County Fire Rescue Chief Battalion John Fowler.
Never miss a local story.
Fowler initially said the tractor-trailer was carrying approximately six vehicles on it, and that some of those cars were on fire, but a tweet from the fire department later clarified and stated only the car-carrier was on fire.
Conway Fire Department and HCFR crews are both on scene.
As of 4:30 p.m., officials say the incident is under control and no one was injured.
Comments