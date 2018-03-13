Bond granted for man accused of double murder

Despite relatives of homicide victims saying they don't feel safe, a local judge grant bond to a man accused of a double murder.

On Tuesday, Judge Steven John set bond for Brandon Gore, 31, of Aynor, at $75,000. He was charged with two counts of murder. Police say Gore shot and killed Dexter Cobb ,26, and Cobb’s 25-year-old sister Porscha inside their Galivants Ferry home in September 2017. Gore has been held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center since his November arrest.





As part of his bond, Gore will have to adhere to a curfew, live with his siblings, not have contact with the victim's family and refrain from speaking to his own mother - a woman who prosecutors say called police and said Gore confessed.

Friends and family of the victim left the Horry County courtroom visibly upset by John's decision to grant bond. Tonya Frink told the judge that locals fear of Gore.

"The community is afraid of him," she said.

Britney Morris, the victim's sister said she also felt scared of Gore.

A grand jury hasn't indicted Gore and Senior Assistant Solicitor Nancy Livesay said while they believe there is probable cause, she asked police to continue its investigation. The state will have to make a decision in weeks on whether to indict Gore or dismiss the charges.

Livesay also said Gore's mom - who was present in the courtroom along with Gore's sister and brother - called police after he told her details of the crime that were not publicly released. One was that Porscha was shot twice in the back of the head while using an iPad.

Gore's mother called police and said that her son confessed.

As Livesay described to the judge some of the interaction between Gore and his family, his sister yelled a comment during the proceedings. That interruption brought the proceedings to a halt as John warned her another outburst would land her in jail.