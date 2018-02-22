This Myrtle Beach native is officially back in the NBA

Ramon Sessions is back in the NBA.
The Myrtle Beach native on Thursday told The Sun News that he has signed a 10-day contract with the Washington Wizards.
A 10-day contract is essentially a tryout where a player who impresses in a 10-day span or three-game span - whichever lasts longer - can earn another 10-day stint. After a player receives two 10-day contracts with one team, the squad must sign the player for the rest of the season to retain them.
Never miss a local story.
Sessions began the season as the New York Knicks' starting point guard but was waived Jan. 13 after falling out of the rotation. He had averaged 3.7 points an 2.1 assists per game.
This season represented the first time Sessions was not on an NBA roster during any time of the regular season in 10-plus years in the league.
Sessions played for the Wizards from 2014-16 for a partial and then full season. In 2014-15, he averaged 7.4 points and 3.1 assists per game and in 2015-16 he averaged 9.9 points and 2.9 assists per contest as John Wall's backup.
The Wizards return from the All-Star break to play the Cavaliers in Cleveland on Thursday night. Sessions said he will not be in uniform but that he is flying out Thursday night en route to joining the team.
For his career, Sessions has averaged 10.4 points and 4.1 assists per game playing primarily as a backup.
Comments