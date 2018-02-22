SC jail guard unlocks cell, allows inmates to attack others, warrant says

A former guard at a Darlington County jail has been charged after he allegedly unlocked a cell door of two inmates and allowed three other inmates inside to assault them.
Authorities arrested Demarcus Deante Cooks, of Hartsville, on Wednesday and charged him with misconduct in office, online records show.
According to an arrest warrant obtained by WPDE, three inmates attacked two others at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center on Feb. 4 after Cooks opened the cell door and let them inside.
Cooks "watched the assault take place, failed to intervene in the assault and did not offer to provide medical assistance to the assaulted inmates," the warrant states.
The warrant also says surveillance video showed what happened and that Cook failed to report the incident to authorities.
The Darlington County Sheriff's Office told WPDE Cooks is no longer employed at the detention center.
Cooks was released from jail Thursday morning after posting a $2,500 bond.
