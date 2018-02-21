Truck gets stolen from NMB gated community, found engulfed in flames

Detectives are investigating after a truck was stolen from a gated community in North Myrtle Beach and later found fully engulfed in flames on Sunday.
According to a North Myrtle Beach police report, officers and firefighters responded to 1310 Toucan Drive around 3:45 a.m. where a 2015 white Chevrolet Silverado was on fire next to a vacant mobile home.
Police say no one was inside of the truck and that it was "severely burned" on the inside. Flames from the truck also damaged the mobile home as well.
A nearby resident told officers him and his wife were awaken by "a loud bang that sounded like an explosion, and soon after heard a second explosion before seeing the truck across the street on fire," the report states.
After an officer determined who owner of the truck was, he responded to his home in the Bluffs of Tidewater Plantation to speak with him.
The owner of the truck explained to the officer that he was asleep in bed the whole time and that he had left the keys to his truck inside of it with the doors unlocked, the report says.
Tidewater security footage showed the truck exiting the community around 3:15 a.m. and made a left-hand turn on Little River Neck Road.
A fire marshal arrived on scene and determined that the fire originated from the inside of the truck's cab.
"The detectives division is investigating the case as an act of arson since the vehicle was stolen from another residence and the fire started in the cab of the truck after the neighbors heard a loud 'bang,'" said Pat Dowling, spokesman for the City of North Myrtle Beach.
No arrests have been made in connection to the case as of Wednesday evening.
