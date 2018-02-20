What will new state workers’ retirement plans look like? This SC lawmaker has an idea

0:38 Opticwash Media Demo.mp4 Pause

1:41 Columbine principal speaks in Myrtle Beach about school shootings and protecting children

4:11 Inside the Truck with Brandon Brown at Charlotte Motor Speedway

0:53 Brandon Brown talks about his relationship with Coastal Carolina

2:00 Woman sentenced to decades in prison for leaving baby in dumpster

0:23 Witness details arrest of bank robbery suspect

0:28 Second man detained in Conway National Bank robbery, later released.

1:07 Conway police searching for two suspects in bank robbery

0:18 Police search for suspect in bank robbery