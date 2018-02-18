More Videos

Pollen season hit the Lowcountry early this year. Here’s what that means for you.

By Maggie Angst

mangst@islandpacket.com

February 18, 2018 08:00 AM

As warm, spring-like weather hits the Lowcountry, it brings an unwelcome companion with it — pollen.

For those who struggle with seasonal allergies, symptoms such as sneezing, runny nose and itchy eyes may have already begun. That’s because the pollen season has come early this year.

As of Friday, a high concentration of tree pollen was detected in Savannah and a moderate concentration was detected in Charleston, according to the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology's National Allergy Bureau.

Tree pollen peaks in the spring, followed by grass pollen in the summer and weed pollen in the fall.

In the Lowcountry, tree pollen is the worst allergy season of them all, and unfortunately it’s going to be a long season this year, according to Thomas C. Beller, a Beaufort County allergist.

Beller said the start to tree pollen season varies from year to year but typically ramps up around the second weekend in March. This year, it’s more than three weeks early.

“I’m no weather expert, but in my experience as an allergist, the earlier pollen comes out is typically a sign that it’s going to be a bad pollen season,” he said. “... And when the weather goes from very cold to very warm quickly, pollen is going to hit hard, which is certainly what we’re seeing this season.”

Beller said the yellow pollen from pine trees that people see build up on cars or other outdoor surfaces this time of year isn’t actually the type that affects people.

Instead, seasonal allergies are usually due to tiny pollen particles from oak and bayberry trees, which people are not be able to see.

More than 50 percent of those who are allergic can treat it by taking over-the-counter medications and using nasal spray, according to Beller. But he also recommends that susceptible individuals close their windows and doors during the spring, avoid yard work such as cutting the grass and make sure to shower and wash your clothes more frequently to get rid of pollen residue.

Even with a longer season, though, Beller says there’s no reason to panic.

“Every time pollen season starts, people say it’s going to be very bad. If you’re allergic to it, it’s always bad,” he said. “The last 14 years I’ve lived here, I’ve never seen a ‘mild’ season.”

Maggie Angst: 843-706-8137, @maggieangst

