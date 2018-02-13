Fired Airport High educator allegedly had ‘unprofessional relationship’ with student

A Lexington County assistant principal was fired amid a district investigation into allegations she had an “unprofessional relationship” with a student, officials said.
Airport High School assistant principal Dawn Diimmler was fired by the Lexington School District Two school board Monday.
“Ms. Diimmler was terminated following the district’s investigation into allegations that she might be involved in an unprofessional relationship with a student,” school district spokeswoman Dawn Kujawa said Tuesday evening in a statement. “During that investigation, the district became aware of facts indicating the possibility of criminal activity.”
The district notified the Cayce Department of Public Safety on Jan. 30, Kujawa said.
Cayce police said Tuesday they were investigating an allegation of misconduct by an employee at Airport High School. The agency did not name the employee, but spokeswoman Ashley Hunter said the investigation is connected to the school board’s decision to terminate Diimmler.
“The school district notified the department of the alleged misconduct and requested that the department look into the matter,” Hunter said.
During a special Monday meeting, the Lexington School District Two school board approved a recommendation from the superintendent to terminate an assistant principal in the district. Kujawa confirmed Tuesday morning that Diimmler was no longer employed with the school.
Airport High principal Brad Coleman remains on administrative leave but is still principal, Kujawa said.
Diimmler previously served as assistant principal at Pine Ridge Middle School, starting in 2012, according to reports in The State at the time. She is a 1991 graduate of Irmo High, according to her Facebook page.
Coleman was principal of Pine Ridge Middle from July 2012 to June 2016, when he became principal at Airport, according to his LinkedIn profile.
Coleman also was the head football coach and athletics director at Brookland-Cayce High School for eight years and resigned from those positions in 2007, a year before he ran for the District 1 seat on Cayce City Council, according to The State’s archives.
