Sexual assault suspect wanted in Los Angeles could be in SC, FBI says

A man who is a sexual assault suspect in Los Angeles might be in South Carolina, according to the FBI office in Columbia.

Greg Alyn Carlson, 46, is wanted by the L.A. FBI office for multiple armed sexual assaults, according to the FBI. He should be considered armed and dangerous and an escape risk.

Carlson could be in the Midlands, according to investigators, who described him as a 5-foot-11, 170-pound white male with brown hair and green eyes.

Carlson might be in possession of a stolen pistol, and traveling in a stolen white, four-door, 2017 Hyundai Accent rental car with South Carolina license plate NKI-770, according to authorities.

Carlson is believed to have fled L.A. for a family home in Mount Pleasant, according to investigators, adding he left there with a stolen handgun, rental car, and a significant amount of cash.

On Sept. 3, 2017, Carlson was arrested by the Los Angeles Police Department for assault with intent to commit rape, burglary, and assault with a deadly weapon (firearm), according to the FBI. On Sept. 26, 2017, Carlson posted bond and was released.

Carlson has indicated that he will not return to L.A. to face prosecution, authorities reported.

After fleeing S.C., Carlson was seen in Hoover, Ala., on Nov. 22, 2017, and, when police tried to stop him, he led them on an erratic, high-speed pursuit that was terminated by the police because of the danger to the public, according to the FBI. He has since been seen in Jacksonville, Fla., on Nov. 28, 2017, and in Daytona Beach, Fla., on Nov. 30, 2017.

Anyone with information is asked to call FBI Columbia at 803-551-4200, or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC, or click or tap here for the link.