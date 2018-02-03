An ExxonMobil gas station
An ExxonMobil gas station Ty Wright Bloomberg
An ExxonMobil gas station Ty Wright Bloomberg

Homepage

'You want a 5-day-old baby?' Man makes unusual plea at SC gas station

By Posted by Sarah Ellis

sellis@thestate.com

February 03, 2018 12:12 PM

ORANGEBURG, SC

A man stopped at an Orangeburg gas station off the interstate this week and tried to give away a 5-day-old baby, according to local media reports.

An Exxon clerk was approached Wednesday afternoon by a man who asked her, “You want a five ... day old baby?” WLTX reported.

The man said he was traveling from Florida and had newborn with him, The Times & Democrat newspaper reported.

He purchased $3 worth of gas and asked if the store sold milk for babies, according to The Times & Democrat.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The gas station clerk told WLTX that another store employee went outside to see if the man indeed had a baby in his car, “because people do lie trying to get money,” she said. They did see a baby, she said.

Authorities now are searching for the man and child. The man left the gas station in a gray Mercury Mariner with a South Carolina license plate ending in “370,” according to The Times & Democrat.

Anyone with information about the man and child in question is asked to call the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Department at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

  Comments  