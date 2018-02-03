'You want a 5-day-old baby?' Man makes unusual plea at SC gas station

A man stopped at an Orangeburg gas station off the interstate this week and tried to give away a 5-day-old baby, according to local media reports.
An Exxon clerk was approached Wednesday afternoon by a man who asked her, “You want a five ... day old baby?” WLTX reported.
The man said he was traveling from Florida and had newborn with him, The Times & Democrat newspaper reported.
He purchased $3 worth of gas and asked if the store sold milk for babies, according to The Times & Democrat.
The gas station clerk told WLTX that another store employee went outside to see if the man indeed had a baby in his car, “because people do lie trying to get money,” she said. They did see a baby, she said.
Authorities now are searching for the man and child. The man left the gas station in a gray Mercury Mariner with a South Carolina license plate ending in “370,” according to The Times & Democrat.
Anyone with information about the man and child in question is asked to call the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Department at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
