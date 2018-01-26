Nikki Haley fires back at suggestion of affair with Trump

More Videos 1:00 Burning at Brookgreen provides woodpecker habitat Pause 0:23 Haley on Trump accusers: "Women should always feel comfortable coming forward" 2:07 Witness describes scene as Myrtle Beach police respond to reported armed robbery 2:24 Do your part to stop the spread of flu at home 7:26 Coast Guard rescues eight after boat run aground near Charleston 1:25 Check out some of the Grand Strand's hardest hit areas from Hurricane Irma Monday 0:53 Dale Earnhardt Jr. drives Chevy racecar on Charlotte streets 1:49 Member of 82nd Airborne appears in court hearing 1:08 Myrtle Beach police train using high-speed traffic maneuvers 1:07 Crime a problem along Myrtle Beach's main corridor Video Link copy Embed Code copy

The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations said Sunday that women who accuse someone of sexual misconduct deserve to be heard, even if it involves President Donald Trump. "I know that he was elected, but women should always feel comfortable coming forward. And we should all be willing to listen to them," Nikki Haley said on CBS' "Face the Nation." CBS Face the Nation via AP

