York police officer Kyle Cummings, who survived being shot, home after hospital

Kyle Cummings, one of four York County law enforcement officers shot Tuesday by a domestic violence suspect, is now recovering at home after being released from a Charlotte hospital.
Cummings, a sergeant with the York Police Department, had surgery at Carolinas Medical Center but was judged well enough to continue to recover at home, said Andy Robinson, York chief of police.
“This is great news, but we are also praying for the other officers who were hurt,” Robinson said. “And we are also thinking about the officer who was killed.”
Cummings, an Afghanistan combat veteran in the military, has been with the York police for three years after first serving with the Chester County Sheriff’s Office.
K-9 Sgt. Randy Clinton and Sgt Buddy Brown, both of the sheriff’s office, also were wounded in the shooting incident and remain at Carolinas Medical Center Charlotte after surgeries, police said.
Mike Doty, a detective with the York County Sheriff’s Office, died late Wednesday after he was shot Tuesday. Doty was returned to York County Thursday.
Police said Clinton was shot while tracking the suspect, Christian Thomas McCall, 47. More police responded and then McCall allegedly shot Cummings, Doty and Brown who are members of the county SWAT team.
