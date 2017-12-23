This Hilton Head fishing boat got an amazing close encounter with a great white shark

More Videos 0:12 Man arrested by police after barricading himself inside house Pause 0:47 Check out this 15 foot great white shark circling a boat off Hilton Head Island 3:19 11 hot brunch spots in Myrtle Beach and the Grand Strand 2:07 Witness describes scene as Myrtle Beach police respond to reported armed robbery 1:29 Myrtle Beach-area fishermen score possible record-setting black drum 3:01 Celebrities who died in 2017 1:52 CCU coach Cliff Ellis following loss to Charleston 0:09 Police, SWAT on scene of barricaded subject 1:42 Mediterranean Bistro, Myrtle Beach | Where the Locals Eat 1:34 Fiesta Mexicana, Myrtle Beach | Where the Locals Eat Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Check out this 15 foot great white shark circling a boat off Hilton Head Island This great white shark circled Chip Michalove's boat for about 45 mins. She would do multiple trips around the boat, then leave for 10 minutes, but always came back, said Michalove, who called the shark an "amazing fish!" This great white shark circled Chip Michalove's boat for about 45 mins. She would do multiple trips around the boat, then leave for 10 minutes, but always came back, said Michalove, who called the shark an "amazing fish!" Chip Michalove Outcast Fishing

This great white shark circled Chip Michalove's boat for about 45 mins. She would do multiple trips around the boat, then leave for 10 minutes, but always came back, said Michalove, who called the shark an "amazing fish!" Chip Michalove Outcast Fishing