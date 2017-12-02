More Videos

Pressure? A vacation for four to Myrtle Beach rode on this putt 0:36

Pressure? A vacation for four to Myrtle Beach rode on this putt

Pause
Scam hitting vacationers and renters 1:19

Scam hitting vacationers and renters

Volunteers line up to search for missing Mariah Woods 1:17

Volunteers line up to search for missing Mariah Woods

AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know 1:29

AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know

Truck overturns at Harrelson Blvd. and Robert Grissom Parkway 0:37

Truck overturns at Harrelson Blvd. and Robert Grissom Parkway

Former 'A Prairie Home Companion” host fired over allegations 0:39

Former "A Prairie Home Companion” host fired over allegations

Judge calls down courtroom audience at bond hearing 2:21

Judge calls down courtroom audience at bond hearing

‘Do Not Resuscitate’ tattoo creates dilemma for Miami Doctors 0:44

‘Do Not Resuscitate’ tattoo creates dilemma for Miami Doctors

Joe Moglia talks about his leave and CCU football 3:20

Joe Moglia talks about his leave and CCU football

Conway star, coach react to All-America honor 0:45

Conway star, coach react to All-America honor

  • Volunteers line up to search for missing Mariah Woods

    Video from a NC Highway Patrol helicopter show volunteers lining up to search a wooded area near Southwest Creek for Mariah Kay Woods, a 3-year-old Jacksonville, NC girl who has been missing since Sunday night.

Video from a NC Highway Patrol helicopter show volunteers lining up to search a wooded area near Southwest Creek for Mariah Kay Woods, a 3-year-old Jacksonville, NC girl who has been missing since Sunday night. NCSHP
Video from a NC Highway Patrol helicopter show volunteers lining up to search a wooded area near Southwest Creek for Mariah Kay Woods, a 3-year-old Jacksonville, NC girl who has been missing since Sunday night. NCSHP

Homepage

FBI: Investigators recover remains believed to be missing 3-year-old Mariah Woods

By Aaron Moody And Taylor Shaw

amoody@newsobserver.com

tshaw@newsobserver.com

December 02, 2017 08:54 AM

JACKSONVILLE

Officials have recovered what they beleive to be the remains of missing toddler Mariah Woods.

In a press release sent Saturday evening, a FBI spokeswoman said the 3-year-old’s remains were found in Shelter Creek along Shaw Highway in Pender County, North Carolina.

The remains will be sent to the medical examiner for positive confirmation.

Mariah was presumed dead based on evidence gathered throughout the weeklong investigation into her disappearance, according to the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

KIMREY
Earl Kimrey
ONSLOW COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Kristy Woods’ boyfriend, 32-year-old Earl Kimrey, was arrested Friday and charged with concealing of death, obstruction of justice, second-degree burglary, felony larceny and possession of stolen property, officials said.

He is being held in the Onslow County Detention Center under a $1.01 million bond.

An arrest warrant released Saturday morning accused Kimrey of “removing Mariah Woods body from the scene of the her death, and did conceal Mariah Woods death and body, knowing that Mariah Woods died from unnatural causes. The defendant acted with deceit and intent to defraud.” The warrant also said Kimrey “secretly disposed of the dead child’s body.”

MISSING
Photos of Mariah Kay Woods.
FBI

The toddler was abducted from a home on the 2400 block of Dawson Cabin Road in Jacksonville, according to an Amber Alert issued Monday, when she was reported missing. She was last seen when her mother put her to bed around 11 p.m. Sunday, according to the Charlotte Division of the FBI.

More than 225 members of 14 local, state and federal agencies conducted nearly 100 interviews, and followed more than 140 leads. Among them are the FBI’s Child Abduction Rapid Deployment team and Team Adam from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Officials said 730 volunteers participated in a search for Mariah on Friday. Investigators also sorted through 95,000 pounds of trash by hand, searching for items of interest, the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office at 910-455-3113 or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.

Mariah’s father, who has been involved in a custody dispute with her mother, has criticized her version of events.

“Someone just walked right up in there, grabbed the 3-year-old out of the bed and she didn’t cry, she didn’t scream?” Woods told WCTI-TV in New Bern last week. “Nobody heard anything? Four people in the house, two adults and two kids someone just comes up and snatches the baby and walks out?”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Aaron Moody: 919-829-4528, @Aaron_Moody1

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Pressure? A vacation for four to Myrtle Beach rode on this putt 0:36

Pressure? A vacation for four to Myrtle Beach rode on this putt

Pause
Scam hitting vacationers and renters 1:19

Scam hitting vacationers and renters

Volunteers line up to search for missing Mariah Woods 1:17

Volunteers line up to search for missing Mariah Woods

AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know 1:29

AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know

Truck overturns at Harrelson Blvd. and Robert Grissom Parkway 0:37

Truck overturns at Harrelson Blvd. and Robert Grissom Parkway

Former 'A Prairie Home Companion” host fired over allegations 0:39

Former "A Prairie Home Companion” host fired over allegations

Judge calls down courtroom audience at bond hearing 2:21

Judge calls down courtroom audience at bond hearing

‘Do Not Resuscitate’ tattoo creates dilemma for Miami Doctors 0:44

‘Do Not Resuscitate’ tattoo creates dilemma for Miami Doctors

Joe Moglia talks about his leave and CCU football 3:20

Joe Moglia talks about his leave and CCU football

Conway star, coach react to All-America honor 0:45

Conway star, coach react to All-America honor

  • Pressure? A vacation for four to Myrtle Beach rode on this putt

    Paying a visit to his alma mater, Indiana University, PGA golfer Jeff Overton attempted a 94-foot putt in an effort to help a fan earn a trip for four to Myrtle Beach.

Pressure? A vacation for four to Myrtle Beach rode on this putt

View More Video